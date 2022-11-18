Cycle lanes that hurt cyclists, surprising surveys and weed-catching statues: council spending controversies

Most people think of councils as roads, rubbish and rates - but what do they actually do, and why do councils matter?

Rates can take a big chunk out of homeowners’ incomes, so it’s no surprise when a council project runs into strife or when questions are raised about the value of the project in the first place.

On Thursday, Stuff reported that toxic mould had been found in a luxurious house bought by Queenstown Lakes District Council, as part of the purchase for nearly $14 million of 14.6 hectares of strategically located land.

The council knew the house was leaking when it bought the property, and announced plans to open a community centre there by October. It’s now taking a “fresh approach” after discovery of the mould.

Here are some more examples of spending by other councils that raised some eyebrows:

SUPPLIED The 14.6-hectare property was bought in 2019 by the Queenstown Lakes District Council. It was the biggest residential sale price in 2019.

In Auckland, a $1.7m project started in March along Upper Harbour Drive in the northwestern suburb of Greenhithe, installing raised concrete separators between long-established painted cycle lanes and general traffic.

But the first Saturday morning after the separators were installed, a cyclist hit one them, breaking his collarbone. Vehicles then started crashing into the separators, and the incomplete project is now on hold.

Auckland Transport said that, given the number of crashes since the separators were installed, it had decided to look at alternative separator design options, and a consultation process was under way.

STUFF Complaints after motorists hit concrete cycleway protectors on AKL's Upper Harbour Drive. (First published July 2022)

After receiving a petition in 2020, Wellington City Council spent $15,525 on a survey as part of an investigation into whether it should adopt half-sized rubbish bags.

It also carried out its own research into the cost of smaller bags provided by other councils across the country.

In the end it recommended retaining the current system, because the smaller bags would not reduce waste and would be, overall, more expensive for users.

Todd Niall/Stuff Concrete separators installed alongside Auckland's Upper Harbour Drive cycle lanes, sparked complaints from motorists who hit them.

Stuff This picture from 2016 shows weeds being caught by the Antony Gormley sculpture in the Avon River.

Christchurch City Council contributed $502,500 towards the total cost of just over $1m to buy and instal two sculptures by British artist Antony Gormley.

Gormley is known for his monumental Angel of the North sculpture in Gateshead, England, and art experts said his works would bring the world to Christchurch.

The first of the two 650kg cast iron human figures was put into place in the Avon River in September 2015. The second was unveiled in the Christchurch Arts Centre a year later.

Stuff reported in mid-2016 that the statue in the Avon River was acting as a weed catcher, with council staff having to clear debris from around its base at least twice a week.

Clothing had also been put on the statue, including a high-vis vest and an All Black jersey.

DANIELLE CLENT/Stuff The Henderson Streets for People trial in 2021 included placing planter boxes on the road.

Some projects largely funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, with some council contribution, have also been viewed with scepticism.

Figures from Auckland Council land management company Panuku show a street safety trial in 2021 in the suburb of Henderson cost $1.38m. Waka Kotahi committed to funding 90% of the project, with the rest covered by Panuku.

Launched in May, 2021 the project included a traffic flow plan, artwork, a trial of bus-only lanes, and “safe shared paths” for people on bikes and scooters.

It was opposed by many locals and business owners, with two protests and an online petition of more than 5000 signatures.

By August, 2021 Panuku said the trial had been “completed” with most elements either removed or adapted, apart from the road surface artwork which remained.

A spokeswoman for Panuku said the trial produced valuable insight and data about vehicle numbers and road capacity.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF Dunedin's new traffic dots were bright blue and red when they were painted in 2020.

Waka Kotahi contributed about $18,000 and Dunedin City Council $2500 so that about 450 red and blue dots could be painted on main central shopping streets in Dunedin in May 2020.

The dots, meant to encourage social distancing following the Covid lockdown, were ridiculed on social media.

And as the dots began to fade Waka Kotahi contacted the council, warning that if the council was thinking of repainting the dots they may no longer be compliant. It also suggested it might be time to remove the dots completely to avoid any potential for confusion.

The council considered it was unnecessary to remove the dots – at an estimated cost of $10,000 to $57,000. Instead the dots were left to continue fading, with some to be covered when a street was resurfaced.