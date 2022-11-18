Mayor and councillor clash over committees ahead of Gore's first council meeting

Mayor Ben Bell has changed the governance structure of the Gore District Council.

Gore district mayor Ben Bell and an experienced councillor have clashed over appointments to council committees.

In the agenda of the council’s inaugural meeting to be held on Tuesday, Bell has laid out how he wishes to run the governance of the council for the next three years, with six committees and five portfolios.

But there is no place for Cr Bret Highsted, who has served five terms on the council and previously chaired the audit and risk committee.

When asked why Highsted had not been appointed a chairmanship or a place on any of the committees, Bell said he had offered Highsted one committee role.

“He didn’t want it at this stage, and I had other plans for the audit and risk committee. I think the person who chairs that should also chair the finance and performance committees because they go hand in hand.

“I was elected on a mandate for change and that’s what I’m doing.’’

Highsted said he was offered a position on a committee which was ‘’insulting to his skill set.’’

“I am not prepared to place myself or my family, who have been part of this district for four generations, at any risk of retaliation from the mayor.”

Highsted would not comment further.

Under the new structure, one mana whenua representative will be appointed to the assets and infrastructure committee, six to a new cultural innovation committee and two to the creative community committee.

Bell has appointed Cr John Gardyne to the chair of both the assets and infrastructure and policy and planning committees.

Cr Stewart MacDonnell, who has also been appointed deputy mayor, will chair the audit and risk and finance and performance committees.

Cr Glenys Dickson will chair a new cultural innovation committee and Cr Richard McPhail will chair the creative community committee.

Bell has also created five portfolios.

Cr Joe Stringer has the roading portfolio, Cr Bronwyn Reid will oversee recycling, Cr Neville Phillips has been allocated 3 Waters, Cr Paul McPhail has the youth engagement portfolio and Cr Keith Hovell will oversee an efficiency portfolio.

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting says Bell has decided to continue with the Youth Council and its constitution will be reviewed over the 2022-2023 year.

The council’s meeting calendar will be discussed at a meeting in December, but Bell said it would continue to meet monthly. It will also meet on a quarterly basis to review the strategic environment and priorities for the Gore District and the local government sector.

The council will also meet twice a year with the Mataura Community Board.

Bell has also decided to establish and chair a separate Hearings Committee to meet on an as-required basis only to determine panels for hearings under the Resource Management Act and to conduct hearings as required by other enactments.