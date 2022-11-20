Writer Bernard Steeds wins prestigious short story competition for the second time

When Bernard Steeds says he’s had a bit of a gap between wins it’s one hell of an understatement.

Twenty-four years after the author took out the Sunday Star-Times Short Story Competition he’s done it again, and he couldn’t be more chuffed.

He’s thrilled with the prize money that’s likely going to be spent on travel but more importantly sees the win as affirmation for the story’s characters; made-up people he cares so much about.

“I’m just so stoked and excited...I nearly fell off my chair when I got the phone call.”

The Wellingtonian’s story ‘Home’ beat more than 600 other entries in this year’s competition to claim first place and $7000 prize money.

Judge Owen Marshall describes the work as both remarkable and a worthy winner, richly awarding attentive readers.

“The lovers are two of life's casualties, homeless losers, and criminals no doubt in the view of many, but transfigured here in a portrayal that is wistful, poignant, and with a glow from love and hope.”

Home follows those lovers, El and the narrator, through Auckland’s streets and foreshore, using gender-neutral pronouns and discarding speech marks to tell the tale.

Marshall says the story makes demands on readers “but the language mode suits the characters and intentions involved.”

Steeds, meanwhile, describes the characters as “heroes...young people whose lives haven’t been very supportive, but they've managed to find each other.”

They managed to find him too, he says, when asked how he came up with the idea for the story. The characters just sort of presented themselves out of nowhere and there’s something about them that really moves the author.

Mike White/Stuff Judge Owen Marshall describes Steeds’ story as both remarkable and a worthy winner of the competition.

“The combination of being a bit lost and uncertain in life and finding some sense of hope and connection is really strong and powerful.”

Steeds says the priority he’s given creative writing has always waxed and waned, and while it’s “risen to the surface” in the past few years the medium has been a massive part of his life.

A former journalist and political editor of the Evening Post, his first collection of stories was published in 2002. His work has also appeared in anthologies and on radio, and in 2000 his story Ice was highly commended, once again in the Sunday Star-Times competition.

He admits to having an affinity with the competition because the 1998 win was the first time he was published. His approach to writing has changed in the decades since, due to gaining a lot more life experience that’s given him more perspective on his work.

“When I was a lot younger I wanted or needed the affirmation and recognition from people. Writing is always a vulnerable experience but maybe as you age there's a bit more confidence or ability to accept you'll get a range of responses.”

Case in point is a drawer full of stories that haven’t been accepted for publication, though that’s all part of the writing process: “the experience of putting things out and seeing what comes back.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff School teacher Elsie Uini is the winner of the emerging Pasifika writer category for the second year in a row.

As for how he wrote Home, Steeds says the opening scene; ending and sense of the characters came to him quite early in the process. From there he built up layers of details, ultimately paring away anything that wasn’t necessary for the story.

Speech marks certainly weren’t, because we don’t punctuate our inner voice; “it just flows”.

Steeds does his writing at a desk but only when it feels like the thing he most wants to be doing at the time.

“It has to be a joyful experience, if it's not I’ll walk away and leave it, trusting it will come back. If it doesn’t, it probably wasn't meant to be.”

Ultimately though, he says if you’re going to write about emotions you have to be able to experience them; the details of the characters lives might not be those of your own, but their feelings need to be true.

“It’s hard to know where these stories come from but at least they come.”

Steeds’ short story will feature in the January 1 edition of the Sunday Star-Times, followed by the other three category winners. Sixteen-year-old Youjia Jennifer Liu was the Secondary Schools winner with The Lotus, judged by poet and last year’s winner Dominic Hoey.

supplied Kiri Solomon won the emerging Maori category in the Sunday Star-Times short story competition.

Kiri Solomon (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa) won Emerging Māori Writer for her story Our Tūī, judged by renowned author Witi Ihimaera. Elsie Uini won Emerging Pasifka Writer for the second year with A Good Thing, judged by Faith Wilson.

The Emerging Māori Writer and Emerging Pasifika Writer categories were added in 2021, thanks to support from The Milford Foundation, which joined long-standing awards partner Penguin Random House New Zealand. The winners, along with the Secondary Schools winner, each took away $1500 prize money.

Entries were judged anonymously.

supplied Sunday Star-Times short story competition secondary schools' winner, 16-year-old Youjia (Jennifer) Liu.

Sunday Star-Times editor Tracy Watkins says while contacting the winners every year is the best part of her job, it was particularly special getting to call Steeds.

”We worked together in the press gallery many years ago and Bernie’s writing talent shone through even then. He wrote about politics and politicians with flair.”

Penguin Random House NZ fiction publisher Harriet Allan said she was delighted to discover Steeds was this year’s winner – 25 years after he first received this award.

“There’s something both fitting and gratifying in that. As well as his 2002 short story collection, his name has popped up in various anthologies over several decades, which is an indication of the high quality of his writing. It is perhaps unsurprising, therefore, that his story stood out. It is a striking story, with a fresh narrative voice, a pared-back style and a pertinent subject. “