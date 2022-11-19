SKT beauty and hair salon owner promises to pay staff

Hair stylist Amber-Nikita Du Pont used to work at this closed SKT salon in Halswell and is still owed $500 holiday pay.

A Christchurch-based hair and beauty chain has shut suddenly with staff owed money and customers left in the lurch.

The director of SKW Salon Group, Mathew Kevin Docherty, said the closures affected seven of his beauty parlours and four hair salons.

The beauty parlours were expected to open again on Monday but the hair salons would close for good he said. At a meeting on Friday afternoon, staff were told the hairdressers would all lose their jobs.

No creditors or staff would be left out of pocket, he said.

“That’s just not who I am,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Beauty business opens in Timaru arcade, bar to follow

* Salon laying on the luxury, and cocktails, to slow down the daily rush

* Coronavirus: Hairdressers and beauticians in masks when we go to level two



The beauty outlets (offering tans, waxing, and nail and brow treatments) were strong businesses and would continue but the hair salons (in Halswell, Brynwyr, Papanui and Bush Inn) were no longer profitable, he said.

“It’s incredibly hard to find hair stylists and hard to pay them a reasonable amount because people are talking about much higher wages than they were six months ago and given the costs everyone is facing, we are finding the cost of keeping our hair salons open exceeds the revenue they are creating,” he said.

He said it was not due to him being a bad businessman.

“Of course not. We have been doing this for 11 years,” he said.

He would ensure no staff or creditors were left out of pocket, he said.

Docherty appears to have embarked on a rapid expansion plan last year buying a number of salon and beauty outlets. Staff have reported problems with pay through the year and with stock supplies.

Cayla Litherland, a third-year apprentice hairdresser who started working at the SKT’s central city branch in February, said SKT owed her about $1600 in holiday pay but Docherty had ignored her calls and messages.

“I’m lucky to have found another job but I depended on that money for rent and have twice had to tell the landlord I would be late. I worked hard for him and it’s very frustrating not getting what I’m owed,” she said.

Screenshot Matt Docherty says creditors and staff will not be left out of pocket.

Qualified hairdresser Amber-Nikita Du Pont, who worked at SKT’s Halswell branch, said she had left at the end of the October after numerous problems during the year. She was still owed $500 holiday pay.

“That money would be nice to have for Christmas,” she said.

She was also concerned for customers who might have had hair or beauty appointments booked to prepare for events over the weekend. Some customers had pre-payment plans, she said.

Doherty opened his eleventh beauty and tanning business last year in Timaru and also planned to open a bar and restaurant in the city.

Rhyva van Onselen/Stuff The now empty SKT Hair + Nails store on Greers Road, Bryndwr, Christchurch after its recent closure.

In August the Employment Relations Authority ordered his company Sun Kissed Tan to pay a young beauty therapist $12,000 in compensation and $6000 lost wages for “callously” dismissing her when she began having anxiety problems on the job.

Given the number of people he had employed over many years, two ERA cases was not “too bad”, Doherty said on Friday.

Doherty, then known to many as the “Tan Man”, appeared on the consumer watchdog television programme Fair Go twice between 2017 and 2019 over substandard workplace practices. One complaint involved a photograph he used without permission in his advertising. The other related to a woman who won a spray tan device and a $300 prize pack from a promotion by Docherty but did not receive the items until she complained to Fair Go.

Auckland customers of Docherty’s salon had also complained they did not receive refunds on their unlimited tanning deals when the salon shut. After the Fair Go attention he refunded the money.

“As with everything we live and we learn. We make mistakes but for the last four years we have run a solid business,” Docherty said.