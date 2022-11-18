Multiple surgeries ahead for mum hit by car in supermarket car park

Chelsea Ferguson, right, pictured with her family, was hit by a car in a Westport supermarket car park.

A woman hit by a car as she walked with her four children through a West Coast supermarket car park will have to undergo multiple surgeries.

Emergency services were called at 4.15pm on Tuesday after an elderly driver hit Chelsea Ferguson and her 4-year-old daughter, then crashed into the side of the New World supermarket on Westport’s main street, Palmerston St.

The driver is reportedly 86 years old, according to the Westport News, and police said no charges had been laid as inquiries​ were ongoing.

Ferguson’s father, Murray Irons, said his daughter and her children live in Australia and were visiting him in Westport when the incident happened.

Irons was travelling to Christchurch to see Ferguson on Friday after she was transferred there from Nelson Hospital on Thursday.

Irons said his daughter was undergoing another surgery in Christchurch on Friday. She earlier had intensive surgery lasting about seven hours to save her leg.

“Four or five more surgeries are required to both legs. One is severely damaged but the other also needs surgery, possibly plastic surgery for the cuts and lacerations.”

He said it was lucky Ferguson was hit from the side and not head on.

She was walking with her 4-year-old when the vehicle struck her and her daughter and then smashed into the supermarket window.

Her three other children were walking about a metre or two ahead of them and were unscathed, he said.

Ferguson’s cousin, Samantha Coe, previously said the injured child had a broken collarbone and wrist and was being monitored for concussion, but would make a full recovery.

Google Maps/Supplied A vehicle drove into a building in Westport, understood to be a New World supermarket, injuring at least one person.

They had been in New Zealand for less than a day when the incident happened.

Coe said Ferguson’s husband arrived in New Zealand on Tuesday night to be with her in hospital.

Coe set up a Givealittle page to help the family with the financial cost of their mortgage and other expenses while they remained in New Zealand for Ferguson’s recovery and rehabilitation.

“This short holiday has turned into a nightmare ... Chelsea will likely spend several weeks in hospital and undergo further surgeries in attempt to save her leg and regain function.”

Coe said her cousin was a “super woman” who had been a surrogate for a couple in Australia earlier this year and was the “most amazing” mum to her own four children, all aged under 8.

Ferguson’s husband, Matt, earlier thanked everyone who had supported the family.

Sergeant Georgie Ware previously said police were investigating the crash, which involved an elderly driver.

“At this stage it is unclear what caused the car to accelerate. The car has been impounded for inspection and inquiries are ongoing.”