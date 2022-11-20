Resident dismayed about losing trees from leafy suburb

Grant Bushby is upset the council is proposing to chop down trees on Racecourse Rd.

When Grant Bushby moved into his Palmerston North home near the Awapuni Racecourse three months ago, the trees over the back fence created much of the appeal.

But the collection of trees on public land that provide his home with shelter, privacy and an upstairs view of the bird life are for the chop.

Council transport and development group manager Hamish Featonby said it was no longer practical to keep their branches clear of the high voltage-power lines above as required by Government regulations.

It was council policy not to plant any new trees under power lines.

“Our main priority is to keep anyone living, walking or driving along this stretch of Racecourse Road safe and eliminate any hazards or risks that pose a danger to motorists and members of the public,” he said.

Bushby said he understood it was important to keep the power lines safe, but had hoped there would be a less severe way to do it.

Part of the irony was that power cables serving the Mangaone Park neighbourhood where he lived, like most of the city, were underground, but those running along Racecourse Rd were still overhead.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Here is the problem - overhead power lines are suspended above a stand of street trees.

“I just think it’s sad,” Bushby said. “We’re known as a leafy suburb.”

Bushby said he often worked from home, from an upstairs room, and the view out onto the treetops was “just fantastic”.

Without the trees, the house would be much more exposed.

The trees included three lemon wood, two Himalayan alder, two red robin, one English oak, one elm and one cherry serrulate blossom tree.

Featonby said it was no longer possible to continue pruning them.

“When you carry out severe pruning, trees often experience a growth surge and become even more difficult to maintain.”

It was costing about $5000 a year to maintain the 10 trees in a city with 13,900 street trees to look after.

Featonby said there were dozens of notable trees along Racecourse Rd and the wider area.

The date for the felling was set for Monday, November 28.

Bushby said he certainly did not want to be working at home for a couple of days amid the noise from chainsaws and mulchers.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff There will be no sheltering tree canopy in future for walkers using the footpath along Racecourse Rd.

The council said the mulch would be recycled around the city’s parks and gardens.

The trees would not be replaced. The council would, however, return next winter to plant some “appropriate species” at other suitable locations in the neighbourhood.

Featonby said the planting programme had not been finalised, but the council was considering some additional planting justalong the road and around the corner at Otira Park.