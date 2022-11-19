Historical home that once hosted Shackleton before Antarctic expedition gutted by blaze

Firefighters are tackling a blaze that has engulfed a house in Lyttelton.

A heritage home in Lyttelton that once hosted Ernest Shackleton when he stayed in New Zealand as part of his first expedition to Antarctica has been gutted in a blaze.

The large timber house that sits amid trees above the tunnel to the Christchurch port town was engulfed by fire on Friday afternoon.

Flames could be seen pouring from the large windows of the property on Bridle Path Rd and a huge plume of smoke billowed into the sky.

Nick Sandstrum/Stuff Devonia, a historical house in Lyttelton, was gutted in a blaze on Friday.

No one was injured and those who lived at the property were not home when the fire broke out about 2.15pm, but nearby houses were evacuated as a precaution.

Neighbours said the property had been sold recently and that the owners had been renovating it.

“[I am] so gutted, it was owned by Mrs Hatchwell and a guy bought it a while ago and has been spending hours and hours on it,” said Vicki Tahau Paton, who lives a few doors away.

Nick Sandstrum/Stuff The blaze could be seen across the town – as could a thick pall of smoke.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in just over an hour but the house was left badly damaged, the roof largely collapsed in on itself.

The house, Devonia, dates from the Victorian era and was built in 1887 as a small, square, single-storey villa, according to a heritage listing in Christchurch City Council’s district plan.

It was bought in 1889 by the Hatchwell family – who would own it for a century – and extended with a second storey, more elaborate bay windows and a veranda.

Brendan Smyth/Stuff Devonia once hosted Ernest Shackleton during his first trip to Antarctica as part of the Discovery Expedition. The house is pictured here in 2014.

Further alterations were carried out in 1918 when a new bedroom and bathroom were added, but little significant work was done for the following 100 years.

Captain Robert Hatchwell, who lived from 1857 to 1932, worked for the New Zealand Shipping Company for 37 years, named the house after the British county of his birth.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Explorer Ernest Shackleton stayed at Devonia in 1901 as part of the Discovery Expedition to Antarctica.

He and his daughters ran the Devonia Navigation School at the house for more than 40 years, teaching on week nights.

Study sessions were often followed by supper parties, and the house became renowned for its hospitality and as a social hub in Lyttelton.

Devonia hosted Shackleton, then a third officer for Captain Scott, when he stayed in Lyttelton for a month in December 1901 as the Discovery Expedition made it way south to Antarctica, his first trip to the icy continent.

Hatchwell was also a prominent member of St John’s Presbyterian Church in the town, was the first commodore of the Canterbury Yacht and Motor Boat Club, and the family were also keen supporters of the Lyttelton’s Seamen’s Institute.

After Hatchwell’s death the house passed first to his wife and then his daughters, only leaving the family in 1989 when his daughter Margery sold it.

Nick Sandstrum/Stuff Firefighters had the blaze under control in a little over an hour.

According to the district plan, Devonia has “cultural significance as a social and educational hub in Lyttelton and for its ability to demonstrate the way of life of a family much involved with the local community and maritime culture in the late 19th and early 20th centuries”.

The extent of the damage following Friday’s fire and whether the property can be saved remains unclear, and the owners could not be reached for comment.

One neighbour said it was heartbreaking to see its fate.

Rhyva van Onselen/Stuff Firefighters at the scene of a large house fire in Lyttelton on Friday afternoon.

It was an old, well-known local house, she said, which she thought had some historical significance.

“It’s a real shame to see it go, it really is.

“We lost a lot [of Lyttelton’s historic houses] in the earthquakes, so anything this old is quite precious over here.”