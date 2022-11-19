Man who stole police dog handler's car still on the run in Christchurch

A member of the public said they saw multiple police cars ‘flying down’ Blenheim Rd, Christchurch. (File photo)

Multiple police cars were seen “flying” down a busy Christchurch road chasing a stolen police vehicle on Saturday morning.

An investigation has been launched after an incident in Christchurch this morning where a “dog handler's vehicle” was stolen. The handler had been attending an incident in Hoon Hay, a police spokesperson said.

“An offender had been located and sustained a dog bite, however he managed to evade arrest and entered the vehicle, which had been left running, using it to flee.

“The vehicle was pursued for a short time by other units, however they lost sight of it. It was then discovered abandoned on Sheppard Place, St Albans, about 8.05am,” the spokesperson said.

Police conducted area enquiries to find the man, but he has not been located at this stage.

“The officer's ID card was stolen, along with a petrol card, however no other Police items or equipment were taken.”

The vehicle will be towed and forensically examined.

During the pursuit of the vehicle, two patrol vehicles also collided at the intersection of Straven Rd and Rata St.

The spokesperson said there were no injuries and the patrol cars sustained moderate damage.

“An internal investigation is now underway to determine the full circumstances of the incident.”

Police are a still seeking the man involved.

Anyone who has information about him or where he might be is urged to call 105, or give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A member of the public said they saw multiple police cars on Blenheim Rd chasing another police car.