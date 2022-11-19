Lotto's powerball rolls over to $20 million

Two winners of Lotto have an early Christmas surprise.

Two people have received an early Christmas bonus by winning Lotto first division on Saturday night.

The lucky ticket winners are from Whangārei and Auckland, and have won $500,000 each.

The winning tickets were sold at Kamo Lotto in Whangārei and New World Metro Shore City in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck, and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.

There were also two lucky strike four winners who will celebrate winning $350,000 each. Those successful tickets were sold at Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui and at New World Newtown in Wellington.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.

Saturday night’s winning numbers are 12, 23, 4, 26, 27 and 6. Bonus ball 19 and Powerball 9.