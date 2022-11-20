In pictures: The party continues for Samoan rugby league fans

Toa Samoa fans dance in the street in Ōtara after their teams loss to the Kangaroos in the rugby league world cup

Celebrations and cheehoos have continued well into Sunday morning for Samoan rugby league fans, despite Toa Samoa’s loss against the Kangaroos.

Supporters across the country set their alarm clocks for 5am to watch the final of the Rugby League World Cup between Samoa and Australia.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Both young and old were out in full force on Sunday morning to celebrate Toa Samoa making it to the Rugby League World Cup final.

But some of the heartiest fans cheered and screamed for their team at the specially-erected fanzone at the Ōtara Town Centre.

At 8am South Auckland was still bursting at the seams with frenzied fans waving Samoan flags against the sunrise.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff South Auckland had become a sea of Samoan flags on Sunday morning.

The game itself saw Australia claim a third straight Rugby League World Cup title, holding off a spirited Samoan side to seal a 30-10 win in Manchester in the UK.

The victory in front of 67,502 fans at the Old Trafford stadium was Australia's 12th world title.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Although police were at the fanzone on Sunday morning, spirits remained high for all.

It was suggested fans who watched the game in Ōtara bring warm clothing, camping chairs or mats to sit on, hot drinks and – of course – a flag and T-shirt.

Samoan-born actor Oscar Kightley told Stuff he keeps having to buy new flags to show his support for the Toa Samoa league team.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Frenzied fans were even taking to the top of their cars to show their support for Toa Samoa.

He was among thousands of Samoan Kiwis swept up in league fever ahead of a historic final, and like many others he’s been flying flags from his car.

But, Kightley warned, you have to remember them before you wind your window down, or else you’ll forever be replacing them like him.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Thousands of fans had taken to the streets on Saturday too.

Thousands of Samoan league fans poured onto Auckland’s streets on Saturday too - well before knowing whether their team had actually won.

The fans’ infectious chants and horn-tooting brought waves of red and blue to the streets of South Auckland as Samoa flags hung from nearly every car.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Samoa’s loss did little to dampen the spirits of fans at Ōtara Town Centre.

Fau Ioane drove to Ōtara Town Centre from Pakuranga with her family because she wanted to be in the middle of the celebrations.

“It doesn’t matter that we lost, we’re just here to support,” she said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Some of the heartiest fans cheered and screamed for their team at the specially-erected fanzone at the Ōtara Town Centre.

Also among the revellers was Shilohm Vaeluaga Filipi, the holder of the Miss Samoa New Zealand crown, who said it was nice to see the fans getting so excited.