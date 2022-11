A person is dead and four others seriously injured in a crash near Taupō (file photo).

A person has died, and four other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Taupō.

Police say the collision happened on East Taupō Arterial of SH1, just north of Centennial Drive at around 9:10pm on Saturday.

The four people seriously injured have been transported to Rotorua Hospital.

The road is partially closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.