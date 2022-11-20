Property damage, power out after tornado hits in north Taranaki

Two fire crews were in attendance at Lower Turangi Rd in Motunui, after reports of a tornado in the area. (File Photo)

Emergency crews are on the scene in north Taranaki, after reports a tornado hit the area, causing property damage.

About 9.45am on Sunday, Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to reports of a roof lifting at a property on Lower Turangi Rd in Motunui, which is about six kilometres north of Waitara.

Power lines had also been downed, by what a police media spokesperson said was due to a tornado going through the area.

“Some powerlines have been knocked down and police on the ground report some roofing iron has come loose and is on the ground,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

One affected resident was Brendan Mackenzie, who lost his shed. He was alerted to the damage by his neighbour.

He had lived in the area all his life, and it had been the third or fourth time a tornado had been through the area.

Mackenzie said the damage would be covered by insurance, but he was otherwise okay.

“As long as no one’s hurt, that’s the main thing. You can replace a shed,” he said.

The police media spokesperson said officers had gone door-to-door to conduct welfare checks at addresses nearby to make sure people were safe.

“At this point, no issues have been reported, aside from power outages.”

FENZ confirmed two fire trucks attended the event.

MetService said initial information it had pointed to a strong thunderstorm being detected in the area at the time the property damage was reported.

As at 10.30am, the Powerco website said 37 properties were affected by outages from about 9.50am.