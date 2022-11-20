Water bottling case to go before Supreme Court

Cloud Ocean Water’s bottling plant in Belfast has been mothballed since September 2019 (file photo).

A case where controversial consents allowing two companies to extract water from Christchurch’s aquifers were overturned will now go before New Zealand’s highest court.

In July, the Court of Appeal quashed a decision by regional council Environment Canterbury (ECan), which had allowed Cloud Ocean Water and Rapaki Natural Resources to extract a total of 8.8 billion litres of water annually, using decades-old consents originally granted for industrial use.

Now the Supreme Court has agreed to hear Cloud Ocean Water’s appeal of the Court of Appeal decision.

Cloud Ocean signalled its intention to appeal the decision back in August, while ECan bowed out of a further appeal.

READ MORE:

* Appeals against water bottling consents confront Environment Canterbury processes

* Water campaigners ordered to pay court costs to council and bottling giants

* Water bottling shows 'complete disregard' for Māori rights, rūnanga says



The Court of Appeal decision said the consents granted to Cloud Ocean and Rapaki were “not lawfully granted”.

It effectively meant the two companies could use the water for its original purpose – meat processing and scouring wool – but not for bottling water.

The decision was a big win for anti-water bottling campaigners Aotearoa Water Action (AWA), which in 2020 failed in its High Court bid to challenge ECan’s decision to grant the consents.

In a statement, ECan said the Court of Appeal determined that under ECan’s planning documents, it needed to consider water take and water use together.

DAVID WALKER/Stuff Thousands of people took to the streets in Christchurch in March 2019 to protest against a Canterbury water bottling plant.

It could have an impact on current consent applications, ECan said.

“Until any decision is made by the Supreme Court, consents will be processed in line with the Court of Appeal’s recent decision.

“Based on the timings around the hearing in March and an expected date for the Supreme Court’s decision, we will work with relevant consent applicants on a case-by-case basis to determine the most appropriate approach for processing their consent applications.”

The appeal will be heard in Christchurch in March 2023, and a decision is expected later in the year.

Cloud Ocean’s Belfast plant was mothballed in September 2019 due to “challenging market conditions and working capital constraints”. It has not been operational since.