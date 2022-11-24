'Kiwi connection' helping Ukraine's war horses, and traumatised children

Rotorua’s Margie Macalister in the Ukrainian city of Izmail in September. She said she was humbled by the bravery of the people she met in the country.

When Margie Macalister saw smiles on the faces of war weary Ukrainian children riding horses, she knew she had to support it, even from the other side of the world.

The Rotorua woman is aiming to raise $10,000 for a Ukrainian couple who have established a riding school for children traumatised by the ongoing Russian conflict after seeing first hand the soothing effect the gentle giants had on the children.

It was an experience Macalister said left her humbled, and determined to help.

Macalister started the Give a Little page after visiting the war torn country in September with her son Scott and his partner Tania, a Ukrainian citizen.

She said she visited the city of Izmail where Tania’s mother had opened a school for refugees fleeing areas under Russian attack.

“I wanted to help her,” she said.

READ MORE:

* In a Ukrainian town, reality doesn't match government boasts of victory over Russian forces

* Outnumbered five to one, Ukraine’s top guns fend off Russian fighter jets against the odds

* Minister: Clearing unexploded shells and mines in Ukraine 'will take years'

* Russia steps up assaults as Ukraine appeals for more help

* Ukrainian troops retake most of Donetsk airport from rebels



“During my stay we arranged for children from the school to be taken to visit the horses who had been rescued from Russian shelling in Melitopol.

“It was a magical day, all the children took turns riding the four beautiful horses then the owners gave a riding demonstration which had the children cheering rapturously.”

Macalister said she was well aware that Andriy and Eve were just two of thousands of people who have “had their lives turned upside down by the war”, and that it is impossible to help everyone.

“But I am so grateful to all who have donated to this cause and for knowing there will now be a Kiwi connection to this couple and this school for the rest of the war and beyond.”

Supplied Polina Nikolaeve was one of the displaced children to experience horse riding, something she described as soothing her soul.

Macalister also spoke to the horse owners Eva and Andriy Leinveber about their “miracle” escape from Russian-occupied Melitopol.

Andriy said they had been trying to escape for a month before spending three days on the road, travelling through areas “under constant shelling”

He said they had to flee on an open bed truck, using ropes to secure the horses, and that they faced almost constant harassment at Russian checkpoints.

“They were saying we’ll let you through, but ukrops [an offensive term for Ukrainians] will turn you around,” he said.

“They would pick on every little thing, checking all the clothes we had, documents, our phones, absolutely everything.”

He said the horses spent three days and nights on the truck, “going through shelling in Kherson”.

“There was a four kilometre line of cars escaping just like us, and 200 metres from us was a Grad rocket system that would shoot eight to ten rocket missiles every five minutes. We were standing there for hours. It was terrifying.”

Supplied Eva and Andriy Leinveber and their four horses spent three days on the road to escape their home town of Melitopol

He said some people were jumping from their cars, “covering their kids with their own bodies”.

He said that once they reached the relative safety of Izmail, it took six weeks for the horses to fully recover from their ordeal.

Now, as winter looms, their greatest challenge is finding hay for the horses.

“The most difficult thing is food,” he said.

“Here it is very expensive, especially compared to pre-war times. The prices have doubled.”

He also said their horses need medicines, vitamins and antibiotics, and they also hope to use the funds to rescue more animals from Russian occupied territory.