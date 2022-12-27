The toilet block and changing rooms that cost $3.7m to build

This toilet and changing room block at Ōpaheke reserve cost the council $3.7 million.

The construction of a toilet block in south Auckland set the council back more than $3.7 million.

According to data received under the Official Information Act, since July 2019, there have been three toilet facilities across the city which cost more than $1 million to construct.

The development of toilets and changing rooms at Ōpaheke reserve in south Auckland was the most expensive, at $3.7 million for the 380sqm block.

The facility was “well-used and enjoyed” by the local community and sports clubs, Auckland Council’s area operations manager Oliver Kunzendorff said.

“As a project with a large budget it was competitively tendered, and the cost reflects the current market rate for construction,” Kunzendorff said.

The facility was equipped with four separate changing rooms, storage lockers, a separate referee changing room, an offline water and wastewater system and a bore-supplied water tank for irrigation.

Part of the building was built and designed to receive a second storey in the future, to meet the future sports needs of the growing community.

JASON DORDAY/ STUFF Stuff asks residents of Wellsford what they think about their new block of toilets, which cost more than $1 million.

Over on the North Shore, the renewal of toilets and changing rooms at Gould reserve in Takapuna had cost $2.3million, while a renewal of toilets and changing rooms in Milford reserve, Milford, cost $1.1million.

The Gould reserve toilet and changing rooms upgrade was more expensive as it included a fully accessible bathroom with a height-adjustable adult changing table and sink, a ceiling track hoist, a shower, handrails and a toilet with space on both sides for two carers to assist its user.

Devonport resident Kimberly Graham​, whose 17-year-old son Finlay Butcher​ has athetoid cerebral palsy, previously said a lack of fully accessible bathrooms in New Zealand made it hard for her family to get out and enjoy activities together.

The Takapuna bathroom meant the family could catch a bus or ride their bikes to the beach and playground and spend more time there, without worrying about what they would do when Finlay needed to use the toilet, she said.

Kimberly Graham/Supplied Inside the Changing Places NZ bathroom at Gould reserve by Takapuna beach.

At Milford reserve, Auckland Council removed the existing toilet block and replaced it with a more modern facility following earlier community feedback.

It included eight toilets, with two of these being unisex accessible, two showers, a double external shower, two changing rooms, a drinking station and new seating area.

Sarah Jones, Auckland Council’s area operations manager, said the two facilities were both at “incredibly popular” beaches.

“Thousands of people use the toilets, showers and changing facilities, so they need to be large enough to provide a quality service.

“The Gould reserve toilets are particularly unique as private funding allowed for a Changing Places NZ bathroom.”

MELANIE EARLEY/Stuff The renewal of toilets and changing rooms at Milford Reserve cost more than $1 million.

Jones said both projects were tendered to “ensure they were competitively priced” and reflected the current market rate.

“Additionally, both were designed to suit the sites in terms of style and function,” she said.

The most expensive toilet only project was renewing the Symonds St heritage toilets in Auckland central.

That project came in at just under $1million at $962,605.83.

The heritage toilets had to be earthquake strengthened to meet required standards and repairs were done to the brick and plaster work, Auckland Council said.