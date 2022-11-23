Archives New Zealand services worst in decades say experts

Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti said this week that Archives NZ’s current arrangement was working “really well”.

Archives NZ is in its worst state in decades, those who use its services say, but the minister responsible for the national archive disagrees, saying the current arrangement is working “really well”.

Last week the Government’s record-keeping authority removed public access to its widely used online collections search tool – which had only been live since February – due to a potential privacy and security breach, after restricted files became visible.

Late on Wednesday Archives reinstated access to the search tool, with chief archivist Anahera Morehu saying she was satisfied there was no breach.

“These issues are not what we anticipated, or expected, from a new system when it was introduced. Collections search will continue to be monitored closely ... and we’re prepared to quickly respond to any potential future issues,” Morehu said.

SUPPLIED Archives New Zealand will get a new building in Wellington by 2026.

But experts say issues with Archives have been festering since it was placed under the authority of the Department of Internal Affairs in 2011 by John Key’s National government.

“I have had about 50 years’ association with Archives NZ ... Never have I seen it at a lower point,” said retired academic and former president of the Archives and Records Association Dr Brad Patterson. “It just gets worse and worse year by year.”

Labour promised to reestablish Archives as a standalone agency in its 2017 election manifesto and make the chief archivist an officer of Parliament, but that never happened.

Asked this week why, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti said officials had looked into the matter since then, and decided the new arrangement “seems to be working really well”.

Supplied The Government appears to have no sense of the scale of the issues facing Archives, says Jim McAloon, professor of history at Victoria University of Wellington.

“There seems to be a bit of a movement now that it's working better than what a standalone agency might be working, so we're pretty comfortable about where we've landed with that,” Tinetti said.

But Patterson said Tinetti needed to own that Archives was in crisis.

The biggest issues facing Archives, he said, were diminishing access to its services, a lack of employed managers who had a background in archives, a lack of knowledge by the department of what Archives’ role was, and it collecting less physical records from the public sector.

Patterson’s wife, Kathryn Patterson, a former chief archivist, was equally worried about its state of affairs, he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Archives NZ’s Wellington headquarters. A new building is being constructed for Archives in Wellington that’s connected to the National Library and is due to open in 2026.

“[Archives] would unquestionably be at its lowest point – and there have been some quite low points,” former general manager of business and finance at Archives NZ Lindsay Ferguson said.

Tinetti’s description of Archives working well was “farcical”, Ferguson said, adding that since 2011 it had not been meeting its statutory or record-keeping functions.

Its new “dog’s breakfast” search system that was projected to cost $4.6 million showed that staff were “[throwing] substantial money down the drain”, Ferguson said.

The Government appeared to have no sense of the importance or scale of the problems facing Archives, said Victoria University of Wellington professor of history Jim McAloon.

Historians researching Treaty settlements and Takutai Moana applications had been affected by issues with Archives, Te Arawhiti spokesperson Darrin Sykes said.

Axiell, the provider of the new search tool, said it sincerely apologised for the inconveniences the problems were causing users. Axiell’s chief operating officer Maria Wasing said system performance updates, improvements and fixes to the search tool were “ongoing”.