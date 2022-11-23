Suspension, censure and fine for doctor who failed to tell patient he had cancer

The Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal is satisfied that between about April and August 2019 Dr Nelson Nagoor failed to adequately communicate to patient Joshua Linder that he had an aggressive form of melanoma cancer.

A former Invercargill doctor who failed to tell his patient he had cancer has been handed his penalty, but he wasn’t there to hear it.

In October the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal found that Dr Nelson Nagoor failed to inform his patient Joshua Linder he had an aggressive melanoma skin cancer. The tribunal found Nagoor’s actions amounted to clinical negligence and professional misconduct.

Linder later died of the cancer. Evidence was given that his lesion was advanced when he presented to Dr Nagoor and an earlier referral would not have changed the ultimate outcome.

Following the removal of a lesion on Linder’s back, Dr Nagoor sent a histology request to the laboratory.

READ MORE:

* GPs training to help reduce Taranaki's high melanoma rates

* Better training to help doctors spot skin cancer, which kills one Kiwi every day

* Woman kept cut-out lump for two years before tests showed it was stage 4 cancer



Despite receiving a histology report confirming the legion was an invasive superficial spreading primary melanoma, and that the report recommended a wider excision, Dr Nagoor did not act and did not inform Linder of the histology results.

He did not perform a further excision, nor did he refer Linder to a specialist.

The tribunal moved to the penalty hearing on Wednesday, with Nagoor not present after moving back to South Africa and retiring, tribunal members heard.

Tribunal chairwoman Alison Douglass, when handing down the penalty, said Nagoor’s actions had brought discredit or was likely to bring discredit to the medical profession.

The tribunal suspended Nagoor’s registration for three months, he was censured, fined $5000 and ordered to pay $26,000 towards the $73,000 costs in the disciplinary process.

If he returns to work in medicine in New Zealand, Nagoor will be required to practise under supervision for 18 months at his own cost, undertake a performance assessment to determine his competency, and he won’t be able to practise as a sole practitioner for three years.

The director of the proceedings, Jane Herschell, had earlier argued that Nagoor’s registration should be cancelled, and if not, then suspended, and she also pushed for a fine, censure and payment of costs.

The ability to read and understand a histology report was a fundamental part of a GPs practice, she said.

“It is inconceivable and unacceptable that he did not read or interpret the report accurately.”

Nagoor’s lawyer, Adam Holloway had argued against cancellation of Nagoor’s registration for a charge of clinical negligence, saying such a penalty was reserved for the most serious of cases.

“This is a one off clinical error. This is the only time he has been before the tribunal and he was charged with one mistake.”

Dr Nagoor was working at the Nga Kete Matauranga Nga Pounamu Charitable Trust’s He Puna Waiora Wellness Centre in Invercargill, and providing care to Linder between April and May, 2019. The care related to a malanoma skin cancer on Linder’s back.

Dr Nagoor filed an affidavit for the original hearing from South Africa, and, through his lawyer, accepted his conduct amounted to professional misconduct and apologised.

He had acknowledged he “made a mistake”, said tribunal chair Alison Douglass in October.

Douglass said patient records and Linder’s own evidence clearly established Dr Nagoor failed in his care of Linder by not contacting him about the histology report or arranging an in-person consultation to advise him of the findings.

He failed to tell Linder the lesion was cancerous and/or a melanoma. In fact, Douglass indicated the tribunal’s written findings would be that Dr Nagoor told Linder the lesion was not cancer.

“We will find and accept Joshua’s own description of the consultation, that he was told it wasn’t cancer.”

Dr Nagoor had admitted that his memory was unclear and he accepted Linder may have understood it wasn’t cancer, Douglass said.

Douglass said the tribunal was satisfied that between about April 17, 2019, and August 2, 2019, Dr Nagoor failed to adequately communicate to Linder that he had an advanced aggressive form of melanoma cancer.

“The charge will be established as negligence for the omissions in Mr Linder’s care by Dr Nagoor, that fell well below accepted reasonable standards of the medical profession.

“This was an opportunity for an earlier intervention which was missed.”

There was a serious failure of communication by Dr Nagoor, Douglass said.