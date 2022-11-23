Speed limit drop to 60kph proposed for Remutaka Hill road to Wairarapa

Dennis Page took this picture of the Remutaka Hill in October. He commutes from Greytown to Seaview and supports lowering the speed limit. He also believes the road needs a major upgrade.

A Waka Kotahi proposal to reduce the speed limit on the Remutaka Hill to 60kph between Upper Hutt and Wairarapa has support from at least one daily commuter.

Scientist Dennis Page, ​ who travels from Greytown to Seaview, keeps a record of his daily trips and says on the 13 kilometre km section over the hill, he averages around 60kph.

Weather conditions, tight corners, logging trucks, poor road design and the uneven surface all slowed drivers down, he said.

He accepted the need to reduce the speed limit but also favoured upgrading the road to reduce accidents.

The change is part of a wide-ranging plan to reduce limits on State Highway 2 from Ngāūranga to Featherston.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Three people had to be cut free from this crash on River Rd, Upper Hutt, in 2014. 50 people have died on River Rd since its opening in 1987

The changes are part of Road to Zero, which aims to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads by 40% over the next 10 years.

From 2011 to 2020, there were more than 2300 crashes on SH2 between Ngāūranga and Featherston with 15 people killed and 149 seriously injured.

AA spokesperson Dylan Thomsen​ said the organisation believed speed limits should be realistic and “make sense” to drivers.

The AA supported moves to reduce the road toll and accepted that speed was a factor in many accidents.

A more realistic limit for the Remutaka Hill, however, was 80kph and he believed drivers were more likely to observe a limit they considered reasonable.

ROSA WOODS/stuff Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy at the Whakatiki intersection on SH2. He favours four laning the road from Kaitoke to Ngāūranga. (File photo)

Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy supports the proposed speed limit reductions in the short term, especially on the section of SH2 known as River Rd. In 2021, it was reported that 50 people had died on River Rd since its opening in 1987, with speed being a major contributor.

In the long term the solution was for the entire section of SH2 that ran through Upper Hutt and interchanges to be four lanes to keep the traffic moving, Guppy said.

He predicted that putting in traffic lights and reducing speed on River Rd would lead to frustration and force drivers on to arterial roads.

Guppy also backed reducing the speed limit on the Remutaka Hill but felt that 80kph was more realistic.

Ian Adamson​, who commutes daily from Greytown to Porirua said the current 100kph was excessive and the proposed reduction was justified on safety grounds.

Featherston resident Bruce Hodgins, who has commuted daily for 20 years to Hutt City suggested 70kph was better target.

“If you can get up to 100 on the hill you must be an amazing driver.”

On the Upper Hutt section of SH2 proposed improvements include:

Upgrading River Rd from Whakatiki Street to Fergusson​ Drive with median and side barriers to improve safety.

Upgrading the SH2 Moonshine Hill Rd intersection with new traffic lights on the northbound lane to provide safe right-turning access to Riverstone

Further south, in Lower Hutt, planned improvements include.

Closure of the SH2 Hebden Crescent (south) intersection near Owen St and closure of right-hand-turn access at the SH2 Hebden Crescent intersection near Liverton Rd.

Upgrading the SH2 Owen Street intersection with new traffic lights to provide safe right-turning access to Belmont Domain.

Thomsen said Waka Kotahi was also looking at reducing speed limits north of Featherson.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Waka Kotahi is proposing to significantly reduce the speed limit on the Remutaka Hill.

He believed that a limit for much of the road between Ngāūranga and Masterton of 80kph was a likely final outcome, despite sections of the road north of Featherston, being suitable for a higher limit.

South Wairarapa Mayor Martin Connolly​ said the consensus amongst Wairarapa's leaders was that Waka Kotahi did not listen to the community during consultation on speed limits.

He agreed a lowered speed limit on the Remutaka Hill was reasonable, but lowering the speed limit from to 80 on long straight sections of SH2 between Featherston and Greytown was hard to understand.

MP for Remutaka Chris Hipkins supported lowering speed limits as “a sensible short term measure” but said it’ was clear that in the medium to long term, more work needed to be done to improve safety on SH2.

Consultation on the Ngāūranga to Featherston proposals runs until December 12.