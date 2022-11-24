Mystery saxophonist woos neighbours with a careless whisper

Kaiapoi resident Ethan Haynes has been learning the saxophone for only a month, but already has some local fans.

There’s a Canterbury crooner on the loose – a mysterious wannabe saxophonist luring swooning residents to their open windows.

Like a Pied Piper, the mysterious musician has been drawing in a fan club as he learns the timeless George Michael romantic classic, leading one woman attempting to unmask the culprit.

Lauren Gibbs first heard the saxophone when she was out in her garden. At first, it was just scales, but everything changed when she was at her kitchen sink.

With gestational diabetes, and suffering both a respiratory and gastro illness in the final trimester of her pregnancy, Gibbs had been feeling utterly miserable.

READ MORE:

* Former Wellington musician Neill Duncan, founding member of The Six Volts, has died

* Friend's tribute to 'talented musician' after Wellington car fire

* Rare David Bowie demo tape found in bread basket



ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Haynes didn’t realise his playing was attracting the attention of neighbours like Lauren Gibbs, pictured, who could hear him through her kitchen window.

But then the Kaiapoi mum of one heard the first hesitant notes of a tune that was unmistakable to her ears, having always been a favourite.

As George Michael’s Careless Whisper progressed Gibbs’ mood lifted, leading her to thank the unwitting serenader on a community social media page.

“To the saxophone player in the Beach Grove subdivision,” she typed. “You’ve made my day today … hearing you practise that song made me smile.”

Don’t miss important

Christchurch news Get mobile alerts

Gibbs went on to urge the musician to keep going.

“And when you’ve mastered the song, please feel free to come to our window and serenade my family.”

Wanting to find out who was behind the lilting notes, Stuff investigated and found an unlikely source just one street away – a young tradie better known for picking up tools than a musical instrument.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Stuff’s sleuthing uncovered Gibbs’ musical entertainment was being created by Haynes. The pair are pictured meeting in Kaiapoi along with Gibbs’ husband, Michael, and 11-month-old son, Logan.

Ethan Haynes, 21, decided to purchase a saxophone three months ago, as a hobby, and has been learning ever since – although it’s fair to say not all his flatmates find his efforts as amusing as Gibbs does.

He had only just begun to learn the famous 80s hit when his family gave him a ribbing about Gibbs’ social media post at a recent gathering.

“And I was like ‘how the hell did you know about it?’”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Gibbs hopes Haynes will serenade the whole family once he’s mastered the instrument.

Despite being teased by his workmates, Haynes was happy his playing had been acknowledged.

He offered to pelt out the tune publicly, in tradie gear, once he’d accomplished it completely.

“Once I’ve got it down I’ll open up my window and stand on top of the roof,” he quipped.

“It might be a Christmas Day treat.”