'Against all odds': Christchurch man back walking a month after brutal bar attack

Wynton King was allegedly assaulted outside The Rockpool Bar in Hereford St, Christchurch on October 23.

A man who endured multiple surgeries after being assaulted outside a Christchurch bar last month has walked for the first time since the attack.

Wynton King was allegedly assaulted outside The Rockpool Bar on Hereford St on October 23, when a fight involving up to 20 people broke out.

He was placed in an induced coma after being rushed to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition following the attack. He underwent emergency surgery to his brain and jaw and suffered a stroke because of his injuries.

A month on, King’s family provided an unlikely update: “Against all odds, Winnie’s health is improving”.

Stuff understands that despite grave initial fears, King has begun to walk again.

READ MORE:

* Teen in court after man's life 'altered beyond repair' in brawl outside city bar

* Man's life 'altered beyond repair' after 20-person brawl outside popular bar



STUFF TikTok videos show youths bragging about crime, videos which police want taken down. (Video first published on July 22, 2022)

”After a week in the ICU, we were told that Winnie’s outlook was extremely bleak and our family was absolutely devastated,” his family said in an update on King’s Givealittle page that has raised more than $30,000.

“He has a long road ahead of him but we are all so proud of how far he has come in such a short time and we have no doubt he will continue to amaze doctors and nurses with his progress.”

King was taking torehabilitation with “the stubbornness and strength that [he] has always possessed”, the family said.

Alden Williams/Stuff The Rockpool and Micky Finn’s on Hereford St are popular bars in Christchurch.

King’s family thanked staff at Christchurch Hospital and said the support they have felt from his bedside and at a distance from friends, family and strangers has been “felt so intensely”.

An 18-year-old man with interim name suppression has appeared in Christchurch District Court on numerous charges, including intent to injure King and causing grievous bodily harm.