Five marathons back to back? Tom Anderson runs to raise funds for Movember

It takes about three hours to drive from Waikaia in northern Southland to Wanaka in Central Otago.

Tom Anderson reckons it’ll take him 35 to 40 hours to run that distance.

The 25-year-old head shepherd from Argyle Station is running 210km between the towns this week to raise funds for Movember.

It’s the equivalent of five back-to-back marathons, and he says he’s keen to see just how far he can go.

READ MORE:

* Three blokes are flipping an MX-5 for Movember

* Red Bull Flugtag: Meet three teams taking the leap off the 6 metre platform

* Commonwealth Games champion Aaron Gate to shave famous mullet for charity



“It’s a challenge that I’ve always wanted to do. It’s a long way, and if you’re running a long way you might as well do it for a good cause,’’ he said.

“Movember is a good way to raise awareness of men’s mental health, suicide prevention, testicular and prostate cancer, especially in the farming community. We’re under a lot of pressure at the moment so its a way of doing something completely different.’’

He’ll start the run mid-morning on December 2, and just to throw in an extra challenge, he’s going via the Crown Range, New Zealand’s highest road, reaching an altitude of 1121 metres.

“A lot of it just comes down to dealing with pain, and I’d say I’ll be in a lot of it.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Tom Anderson will leave the Northern Southand town of Waikaia on December 2 and run to Wanaka, a distance of 210km.

“I guess if you just put one foot in front of the other you’re getting closer and closer to the finish line and you’ll get there.’’

Anderson is biting the run off in 50km chunks, and he’ll stop for power naps, and to eat and hydrate as he goes.

“I’ll just pace myself and try not to stop for too long because if I do the old body will start shutting down.

“I’m not looking to set any records or anything – it’s not a race. I just want to get to the finish, so I’m not too worried how long it takes.’’

As a warm up, Anderson ran from Waikaia to Lumsden and back, a round-trip of 100km.

“I felt not too bad afterwards, but I learnt a lot from it. I have to slow down at the start and eat properly.

“It was quite hard out there alone and not talking to anyone but it was character-building.’’

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Tom Anderson is running from Waikaia in northern Southland to Wanaka in Central Otago to raise funds for Movember.

He won’t be alone on the run to Wanaka. Some members of the Waikaia Rugby Club have been training to run parts of the journey with him and he’ll have friends and family members with him as support the whole way.

“If anyone wants to come and do 5kms that would be great. It’ll be a chance to be a part of something that hasn’t been done before.’’

Anderson hopes to raise $100 for every kilometre he runs, and he’s already well on the way to his $21,000 target with more than $11,000 donated.

“I’m not looking forward to the Crown Range, although the downhill side of that will be good. I’m not looking forward to being out in the sun because that will cook me, but I am looking forward to running alongside people I’ve never met before and meeting that target.’’