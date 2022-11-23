Street racer bylaw fails to impress a third of submitters

Car tyre marks in Makomako Rd in Palmerston North's Kelvin Grove are left behind after street racer burnouts.

Street racing is a plague in some Palmerston North neighbourhoods, but only two-thirds of submitters support a bylaw change to put the brakes on the mayhem.

Nearly 300 people have had their say on council plans to ban street racers overnight from known trouble spots around the city.

Although submissions received showed overall support for doing something to improve road and community safety, there were 100 people who said they did not support this plan.

The council has proposed making changes to the Traffic and Parking Bylaw to ban light vehicles from using streets where there have been problems from 10pm to 4am every night.

READ MORE:

* Boy racers confronting police 'unacceptable'

* Calls intensify to lock street racers out of industrial parks

* Proposed bylaw for New Plymouth road praised by police as way to deter boy racers



It was part of the council’s response to some 500 complaints between January and August this year alone from businesses and residents disturbed by the noise, damage and disorderly behaviour at late-night meetings.

Some recent problems were in the industrial area of Makomako Rd, where racers had been using the head of the cul-de-sac to do burnouts.

Their antics, including surrounding and blocking a police car, were captured on CCTV cameras and shared by Townshends Joinery owners Denise and Ian McLean, who described the situation as a crisis.

Makomako Rd was one of the streets that would be covered by the bylaw change.

DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF CCTV footage shows the boy racers doing burnouts and the little a cop car can do about it.

The others would be Works Rd in Longburn, Valor and El Prado drives near the airport, Malden St in Milson, Bennett St from the State Highway 3 traffic lights for its full length, and Birch Way near Kahuterawa Rd.

The changes would prohibit the use of vehicles weighing less than 3500kg through the night.

Signs would go up, and drivers using the road without a reasonable excuse could be issued with a $150 ticket, or face a $1000 fine if convicted.

If the vehicle was found in breach of the bylaw twice, it could be seized.

Legitimate business users, residents and delivery trucks would be exempt.

Of the 296 submissions received, there were 140 in support.

Another 55 supported the proposal in part, one was not clear, but a significant 100 were opposed.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Works Rd in Longburn has been a hot spot for skid parties and burnouts.

Policy analyst Stacey Solomon said there was broad support for police being able to issue infringement notices to vehicles congregating on prohibited roads, and for generally discouraging street racing.

People who had experienced the noise, littering and damage to properties as a result of the race meetings supported the proposal as a way to reduce nuisance issues.

Many suggested additional streets that should be added to the list of prohibitions.

Council staff will next carry out an in-depth analysis of the submissions and provide advice to councillors.

Those who wish to speak to their submissions will have an opportunity to do so at a committee meeting early next year.

Councillors will then deliberate on what they had read and heard and make a decision on whether the bylaw change should go ahead as it is or in a modified form.