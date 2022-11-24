Injured tramper and biker aid rescues with distress beacons

Two people injured in separate falls on tramping and biking tracks in the top of the South Island are airlifted to hospital, after setting off personal locator beacons.

Efforts to rescue two people, injured in accidents several hours apart, were helped by locator beacons, being set off, rescue workers said.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter airlifted a biker from the Old Ghost Road mountain bike and tramping trail, and a tramper from Golden Bay to Nelson hospital on Wednesday.

Duty pilot Dion Edgar said the helicopter was called to a person who had fallen on the Old Ghost Road trail at 8.45am.

They picked up a biker with rib and knee injuries from Ghost Lake Hut, at the southern end of the track near Murchison, he said.

At 2.45pm the helicopter was alerted to a tramper who had tripped and fallen on a track in Upper Tākaka, and had lacerations to their head.

The pair were both transported to hospital within an hour and half of receiving the alerts.

Edgar said it was not unusual to carry out two or three rescues a day at this time of year.

“A lot of people are out and about on the tracks with the good weather and good daylight.”

It helped that a personal locator beacon was set off at both incidents., he said.

“It makes our job easier.”