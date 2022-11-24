Protesters march on Iranian embassy in Wellington, tear up flags

Protesters are demanding the Government expel the Iranian ambassador and shut the embassy down.

About 60 protesters have descended on Iranian embassy in Wellington – the second in four weeks over the regime’s ongoing crackdown on demonstrations.

Protesters called on the New Zealand Government to shut the embassy down, while half a dozen police officers formed a line in front of the building.

Hundreds in Iran have died during the anti-regime protests, in which crowds demanded the removal of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A Stuff reporter at the scene says they are chanting for the ambassador to be expelled. An Iranian flag was torn up, while others trample and spit on the remnants on the ground.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Protesters outside the Iranian embassy in Wellington on Thursday.

Windows into the four-storey embassy building are mostly covered by closed curtains and there are no officials visible.

Some protesters are wearing white shirts smeared with red handprints. Many hold signs of those killed or arrested in relation to protests in Iran.

On October 28, Iranian flags and passports, together with hijab headscarves, were burnt on the street and members of a 50-strong group ripped down the embassy’s sign, smeared it in red paint and trampled on it.