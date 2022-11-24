Fishing company and director cop fines after admitting charges

A fishing company and its director, who has a history of breaching regulations, have been fined a combined $52,000 after admitting charges which include fishing with longer nets than allowed.

Cando Fishing Ltd and its director Campbell McManaway entered guilty pleas in the Invercargill District Court on September 13.

At Thursday’s sentencing, Judge John Brandts-Giesen fined McManaway $12,000 and Cando Fishing was fined $40,000.

Cando Fishing was also prohibited from fishing for paua for three years, but can continue fishing for other species, while the boat’s forfeiture will be decided in the civil jurisdiction, the judge said.

The company admitted 11 charges related to exceedingly long set nets, selling fish contrary to law, and record keeping. McManaway pleaded guilty to five charges related to failing to provide reports and omitting information from reports.

The summary of facts says McManaway was skippering the San Nicholas when it departed Bluff on a fishing trip in southern Fiordland in February 2020. He put out commercial set nets totalling 1440 metres, whereas the length allowed in the area was 1000m.

Other charges related to 300kg of dead paua being discarded from holding pots and reported only after a Ministry for Primary Industries investigation began; while false statements were made as to the length of the nets and species taken.

The thrust of the defence case was that McManaway had stopped being a skipper some time before and had failed to update himself on the requirements of electronic reporting before he went on the fishing trip, in which he was taking a prospective purchaser of the company out to sea.

He believed the net could be up to 2500m long in that location, but the judge’s notes, which he released to media, said ignorance of the law was no excuse and a skipper should know the rules.

Fishing quotas and permits were a privilege rather than a right and the sustainability of fish stocks and the environment was critical, the judge’s notes said.

In 2013 Cando Fishing was fined $88,000 after being found guilty on 17 charges relating to the disposal of wastewater from its kina processing plant in Bluff.

In 2016 McManaway and the company were convicted on numerous charges, including possessing more than the daily limit of paua and more than the daily limit of rock lobster and failing to complete catch returns.

The courts did rule in McManaway and Cando Fishing’s favour earlier this year after a judge-alone trial in November. Charges related to processing kina at sea in Fiordland in June 2018 were dismissed.