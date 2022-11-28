Christchurch City Mission no longer hosting Christmas Day lunch

There’ll be no more City Mission Christmas Day lunches in Christchurch, instead the mission plans to hand out food parcels to feed up to 5000 people.

The Christchurch City Mission will no longer host Christmas lunch for the public any more, instead focusing on giving out food hampers in the lead-up to the festive day.

City Missioner Corrine Haines said the mission planned to hand out at least 1500 food parcels in the week before Christmas – enough to feed 5000 people.

“That should last several days because they’ll have ham, they’ll have chicken, pavlova and staples that we usually give them.”

The mission cancelled its Christmas Day lunch last year due to Covid, but numbers had been dwindling in recent years, while demand for food parcels was “soaring”.

“We quickly put together a new plan of support and in doing so realised it did much more for our community” Haynes said.

“The Christmas Day public lunch was very expensive to host... Focusing on giving people several days of good food at Christmas made more sense than providing just one meal.”

The mission brought in 300 volunteers for the 2020 lunch, but only 500 to 600 people came. The same year, it gave out 1825 food parcels – the equivalent of feeding about 8072 people and giving them 12 meals each.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The Christmas lunch at the Christchurch City Mission has been an opportunity for the community to come together, but numbers have been dwindling in recent years.

In 2018, about 850 people attended the lunch and 1559 food parcels were given out, while in 2019 about 800 people attended the lunch and 1825 food parcels were distributed.

Many meals prepared for the 2020 lunch were left uneaten and were sent away as takeaway parcels.

Haines said staff had noticed that some clients who were most in need were uncomfortable at the Christmas lunches and often sat at the fringes or asked for a meal to take away.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff City Missioner Corrine Haines says the mission can do more good by giving out food parcels than hosting one lunch.

Meanwhile, the demand for Christmas food parcels was climbing each year, and continued to do so. Last year, when there was no Christmas lunch, the mission gave out 3173 food parcels – the equivalent of feeding 12,692 people.

The mission would still host lunch for up to 50 people participating in its day programmes in the lead-up to Christmas this year, and would provide lunch on Christmas Day itself to about 50 people staying at its emergency shelter, addiction detox facility and new transitional housing building.

Despite no Christmas Day lunch, there would still be presents for children in need at the chapel on Christmas morning.

Haines said it was unlikely the mission would bring the Christmas lunch back in future unless it was in the best interests of the people it cared for.