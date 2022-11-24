Increase in convenience stores on the market due to crime, one owner says

On the Spot Longhurst in Halswell, Christchurch, has been ramraided four times this year.

The death of an Auckland dairy worker is the final straw for a Christchurch shop owner, who is joining over 100 others in the small goods industry looking for an out.

Mukesh Patel​, who owns a dairy in Christchurch, says the public should get used to sitting in traffic and waiting in long queues for a couple bottles of fizzy as increasing numbers of dairy owners seek to sell up.

According to Trade Me data, there was an 17% increase in dairies and convenience stores for sale across the country in October.

As of Thursday, 181 were listed on Trade Me – 20 of which were in Canterbury and 100 in Auckland – averaging more than one a day for the month of November.

READ MORE:

* Silent, knife-wielding thief robs Auckland dairy as owners rush baby to safety

* I'm never scared of anything, will just keep going, says bashed dairy owner

* Off-duty cops chase down alleged Hamilton robber



Patel said the death of a dairy worker in central Auckland on Wednesday night was the final straw for him.

Shortly after 8pm Wednesday, an employee of Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham confronted an alleged thief outside the store. The person then stabbed the 34-year-old worker multiple times. He died later in hospital.

“I’m not feeling safe in this country any more. I’ve worked hard in this country,” Patel said.

He referred to recent incidents in the city, which included four attacks on the On the Spot dairy in Halswell, and a ramraid at the Maltworks Convenience Store on Port Hills Rd that caused $7000 worth of damage and the loss of $3000 worth of goods.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Sandringham locals gather and sing outside Rose Cottage Superette after a fatal stabbing at the dairy in central Auckland on Wednesday night.

He was not surprised there had been such an increase in convenience stores put on the market, saying “at the end of the day we’re not waiting for something like [the death] that to happen to us”.

Patel had operated his store for 19 years, but growing instances of crime against his and others in his industry had become “too much.”

He said there was nothing the Government could do to change his mind.

“They have not been fixing this for years. We’ve had enough ... the locals are not happy, but they will have to get used to going into queues at the supermarket.”

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Sunny Kaushal, Dairy and Business Owners Group chair, speaks to media after fatal stabbing of a dairy worker in Sandringham on Wednesday night.

Whether the shop was sold by March, the end of the financial year, Patel said he was on a flight to India, ending over 100 years of his family living in New Zealand.

According to statistics from the NZ Police data centre, the number of recorded criminal events overall in Christchurch had risen by 10.4% between November 2019 and September 2022.

However, within that same time period the number of recorded theft events had increased by 53%.

Police have launched a murder investigation as they continue looking for the perpetrator behind Wednesday’s fatal attack.

Supplied The Auckland dairy attacker was wearing dark clothing, including a black cap and black pants that police believe had the word ‘Raiders’ printed on them.

At a press conference on Thursday, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said what happened was a “tragedy”.

Police were focused on finding the suspect, he said.

A weapon had not been located.

“This was a lone offender that went into the dairy and committed what we believe to be a robbery.”

Police are looking for a man wearing a dark top, black cap, black trackpants with white writing down the left leg and a black-and-white bandanna on his face.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose constituency the dairy falls within, said the Government acknowledged a “particular targeting of dairies and superettes”.

“I know the community and it is a tight-knit one... It is devastating to see what has happened. Our job as Government is to prevent these kinds of events from occurring, and supporting police.

“One act is one too many, one robbery is one too many... We will keep looking for what more we can do.”