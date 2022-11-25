Police recover body from Lake Wānaka where South Korean tourist went missing

The national police dive squad are searching for a South Korean man who went missing in Lake Wānaka on Thursday evening.

Police have recovered a body from Lake Wānaka after searching for a swimmer who was reported missing on Thursday evening.

The national police dive squad recovered a body from the lake at 1.30pm on Friday.

The body found is believed to be South Korean tourist Park Jin Woo, who is a member of his country’s navy.

The 22-year-old, whose English name is Mark Park, was swimming with friend Patrick Park just before 7pm on Thursday when he stopped between the shore and the pontoon, which is about 30m out.

Park Jong Eon, who also goes by Patrick Park, said his friend was a competent swimmer, healthy, and he was shocked when he saw him begin to struggle while he waited for him on the pontoon.

“He's a way better swimmer than I am. He almost looked comfortable, there was no emotion.

Stuff Patrick Park at Lake Wānaka after his friend went missing while swimming on Thursday.

“I said ‘what are you doing’ and I told him to swim to me fast and he just sat still in the water and said nothing.”

Patrick Park then dived off the pontoon to swim out to his friend, who was still above water.

“I dived in and tried to save him. I tried to grab him but he went under and I couldn't see him.”

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Police divers search for missing swimmer Mark Park, a Korean tourist, in Lake Wānaka.

A shocked Patrick Park swam back to the pontoon to try to find his friend, but he could not see him.

“I couldn't see him. He just disappeared. I thought I still had time and he never came back up.”

A member of the public also swam out to try to find Mark Park under water.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff The police dive squad are suited up and onsite in Wānaka searching for missing Korean tourist Mark Park, or Park Jin Woo.

Police said the water was 10m deep where Mark Park went under.

A police dive squad from Wellington arrived to the Wānaka lake front at midday. Representatives from the South Korea Consulate were also at the scene.

Senior Sergeant Chris Brooks said police were called just after 7pm on Thursday.

“We know that one of these men got into trouble while trying to swim to the pontoon. He didn't make it and is believed to be in the water.”

Patrick Park – a 2nd petty officer in the South Korean Navy like his missing friend – said he had notified his friend’s family. He said they were struggling with the news.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff The police national dive squad arrive at Lake Wānaka to search for missing Korean tourist Mark Park, or Park Jin Woo.

“It makes no sense. He's healthy, loves the gym and especially loves swimming. He was cold, I get that, but still.”

The Wānaka coastguard searched the water with a crew sent out by boat on Thursday evening.

Branch president Jonathan Walmisley said they searched for an hour-and-a-half before they were told to stand down by police.