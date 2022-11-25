Search for missing swimmer in Lake Wānaka continues

The police dive squad search for the body of Anaru Moana at Waihao Box in Morven on November 8, 2022.

The search for a swimmer who went missing in Lake Wānaka is set to resume.

Emergency services were called to the lake about 7pm on Thursday after the swimmer failed to resurface.

The police national dive squad is expected to arrive at the scene on Friday.

A police spokesperson said on Thursday evening they had searched the immediate area, but the swimmer had not been found.

There was no update at 7am on Friday, but the dive squad was expected to join the search.

The Wānaka coastguard searched the water with a crew sent out by boat on Thursday evening.

Branch president Jonathan Walmisley said they searched for an hour-and-a-half before they were told to stand down by police.

Walmisley said on Friday police had asked the coastguard to be on stand-by if required.