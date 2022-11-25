Eels killed, gutted and beheaded in popular downtown Nelson park

The eels in Queens Garden were tame and had been there for a number of years until they were killed. (File photo)

Seven eels have been killed under the cover of darkness in a popular Nelson downtown park.

The tuna (eels) were first spotted by a member of the public on Monday morning, who rang in to report they had found a dead eel on a park bench in Queens Garden.

Nelmac crew leader for public gardens Will Gander said staff that arrived on the scene found seven eels, which had been gutted and beheaded.

Gander said there were “pools of blood” on the ground.

Eels in Queens Gardens were discovered dead after having been mutilated. Seven were found dead on Monday morning, and another eel was left abandoned on hot concrete on Tuesday.

One was strung up by the tail from a handline fishhook and was left to slowly die.

“It was still alive when we got there, but it was bleeding out of its gills, so it was euthanised,” Gander said.

On Tuesday, fresh blood was found, and a “live but not very well eel” was discovered in the middle of the rose garden and put back into the pond. It had been left out in the sun on hot concrete.

Nelson city council kaumātua Luke Katu said the “senseless mutilation and killing of tuna for the sake of killing them” was intolerable behaviour.

“Tuna have been here since iwi arrived in Aotearoa, and there are customary practices associated with harvesting them. We have kaitiaki (guardianship) responsibilities and our tikanga practices, when we harvest tuna, are to be conducted in a humane way. "

A karakia will be held at Queens Gardens on Saturday morning at 9am.

Gander said the park’s eels were quite tame and were fed regularly by young children and older people as a family activity.

“To see such a beautiful creature in the wild in the middle of town I think is really special,” he said.

“It took a long time for those eels to grow, it’s a shame that people killed them – they’re taking them away from everybody else.”

One eel was found hung from a handline fishhook. It was still alive, but was bleeding from the gills and had to be euthanised.

The eels that were killed were under a metre in length.

In the past six months to a year there had been a rise in antisocial behaviour – drinking in the parks and vandalism, he said.

Gander urged the public to be respectful of the facilities as a lot of time and effort went into their upkeep.

Having to clean up took staff away from the other work that they had to do, he said.

Gander said the police had been notified about the killing of the eels.