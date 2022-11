Firefighters at a social housing complex in Knightsbridge Lane, Aranui, on Friday.

Fire has destroyed a flat at a Christchurch social housing complex.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire on Knightsbridge Lane in Aranui at 4.06pm. Crews left at around 5.50pm.

The tenant was not thought to be inside at the time.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A firefighter is seen in front of a badly damaged flat on Knightsbridge Lane in Christchurch.

Police attended and briefly blocked off Pages Rd.

At 6pm a fire investigator remained at the scene.