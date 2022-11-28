Tourists' speeding car reported to police before fatal crash near Queenstown

A bus and car have collided near Kingston in Central Otago, leaving one dead and several injured. (Video first published November 2018)

Two American tourists who were killed in a crash near Queenstown, were speeding so fast prior to the crash that one road user reported their vehicle to police.

Spencer Jason Hom Dow and Felix Chee Yin Lai, both aged 23 and from Boston, were overtaking a truck on yellow lines south of Kingston on SH6 on November 1, 2018 when they hit an oncoming bus.

Dow, the passenger, died at the scene and Lai died in Dunedin Hospital two days later.

In her findings, Coroner Heather McKenzie said cannabis was found in Lai’s system.

READ MORE:

* Truckies filmed passing dangerously on South Island highways

* Six years: 209 crashes, five lives, 86 injuries

* Driver in fatal Kingston head-on bus crashed named



Supplied/Stuff US tourists Felix Lai and Spencer Dow were killed when the car they were travelling in near Queenstown hit a bus in 2018.

The 100km stretch of road had been the scene of another death two weeks earlier and 209 crashes in the six years prior.

The coroner said the men had known each other since they were about 11 years old.

They arrived in Queenstown on October 30 and rented a Ford Focus. Both men were authorised to drive the car.

The next day they travelled to Te Anau where their vehicle was seen near Mossburn by John Hay, who noticed it weaving in and out of traffic and overtaking on yellow lines behind him.

It then overtook him on double-yellow lines or a blind corner while Hay was travelling about 100kmh.

Supplied/Stuff Emergency services on the scene of the fatal crash near Kingston, Otago on November 1, 2018.

Hay had to brake hard to avoid a head-on collision and called *555 to inform police.

Lai and Dow spent that day sightseeing in Te Anau and Milford, and left Te Anau to return to Queenstown early on November 1.

Dow sent a text message to his mother at 5:38am saying they were planning to go bungy jumping and jet-boating that day.

Several drivers noticed the car heading towards Queenstown, including Mathew Coffey who thought the car was travelling at double his speed of 100kmh when it overtook him, the coroner’s report said.

DEBBIE JAMIESON/STUFF/Stuff US tourists Felix Lai and Spencer Dow were killed when the car they were travelling in hit an oncoming bus. Eight bus passengers were injured.

He slowed down because he “didn’t want to be anywhere near that car if something happened”.

Coffey said he thought to himself: “Mate, you’re not going to make it to Queenstown driving like that.”

Motorist Simon Cade overtook a truck just north of Athol and noticed the Ford Focus overtake the truck and his vehicle immediately afterwards.

He estimated the car was travelling at 140kmh and thought they were “flying”.

DEBBIE JAMIESON/STUFF/Stuff The scene of the fatal crash.

A few minutes later, Cade saw the Ford Focus catch up to a white truck and pull out to start passing the truck.

Cade noted there was a dip in the road in front of the truck, and thought the driver would not be able to see what was in front of him.

The truck was driven by Bruce Moffatt who was transporting aluminium windows from Gore to Queenstown.

As he approached the top of the dip, Moffatt noticed a bus travelling towards him in the southbound lane, and then, out of the corner of his eye, he noticed the Ford Focus overtake his truck.

He then saw the vehicles collide, the car being crunched up underneath the front of the bus and the bus backing up.

Bus driver Dong Lim said there was nothing he could do to avoid the collision as there was a ditch on the left of the road and a truck on the right.

DEBBIE JAMIESON / STUFF/Stuff The scene of the crash where the bus and car collided south of Kingston, Central Otago.

Eight of his 14 passengers were injured.

Coroner McKenzie said the stretch of road was straight, but with a substantial dip where oncoming vehicles could be concealed. There were yellow no-passing lines from about 500m before the crash scene.

The coroner said the crash analyst was not able to calculate the speed of the rental car due to the vehicles being locked together.

The primary cause of the crash was Lai overtaking in a marked no-passing area with reduced forward visibility when it was not legal, safe or clear to do so. Excessive speed may have been a contributing factor, but there was no evidence of the exact speed, she said.

Waka Kotahi has since added four new no-passing signs for northbound traffic and painted white road arrows at the site.

The coroner made no further recommendations.

A death notice described Dow as a university graduate who was involved in many community organisations, enjoyed hiking, biking and sports, and was an avid traveller.

“Spencer enjoyed nature and was thoughtful about the environment, especially after his semester abroad in Iceland, where he lived and worked in a unique eco-village focused on sustainable practices,” it said.

In Lai’s death notice, it was said he held a degree in facilities engineering. Lai was fascinated by the opportunity to travel, to witness new sights and seek out new experiences, it said, and was remembered as free-spirited, fun-loving, and goofy.