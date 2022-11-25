'We pray they will never return' says family of son killed by US police

Christian Glass, 22, was shot dead by police in Colorado in June.

The family of a 22-year-old Christchurch-born man hopes the American police officers who killed him “will never return” to law enforcement.

Five months after the killing of Christian Glass​, who was shot after calling 911 for roadside assistance, Colorado sheriff's deputy officer Andrew Buen has been charged with second-degree murder. Officer Kyle Gould was charged with criminally negligent homicide.

They were also indicted on charges of official misconduct at a grand jury trial in the United States on Wednesday (Thursday New Zealand time).

Glass’s family learnt of the decision via a sheriff statement later that night, and that the officers were in custody and had been fired from the police department.

In a statement to Stuff on Friday, a Glass family spokesperson said they “pray that they will never return” to law enforcement.

“The charges are a big relief and this decision ends several weeks of worry for us,” the family said.

“Nothing can bring our son Christian back to us. The crushing pain of his loss is a constant in our lives. Our fervent hope is that those responsible for Christian's murder face accountability for their actions.”

Supplied Warning - distressing content: US police shot and killed 22-year-old Christian Glass after he called 911 for roadside assistance.

Christian Glass was born and partly raised in Christchurch before moving to the United States with his parents when he was a child.

The shooting took place on June 10 in Clear Creek County, Colorado, an hour from the family home.

The family said the state of Colorado was about the size and population of New Zealand, and they had lived in a low-crime area where “never in our worst nightmares did we imagine one of them [children] being murdered.”

Simon Glass/Stuff Glass at Sumner beach in 2009. His family say he loved collecting shells and rocks.

During a September news conference, Glass’ mother, Sally Glass, said she believed her son had experienced a mental health crisis during the roadside assistance call-out.

Body camera footage showed Glass refused to leave his car – which was stuck on an embankment – when police arrived.

He told police he felt “terrified” and made a heart shaped hand gesture to them, but refused to leave his vehicle.

Glass had told them he had two knives in the car and offered to throw them out of the window, but the footage showed the officers told him not to.

After an hour of negotiating with Glass to leave the vehicle, they decided he was uncooperative, and broke the passenger window.

Thomas Peipert/AP Simon and Sally Glass comfort each other during an emotional news conference in Denver on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

This appeared to panic Glass, who grabbed a small knife before being shot with bean bag rounds and a stun gun.

Glass then twisted in his seat to thrust a knife in the direction of an officer approaching the rear driver window. A different officer fired his gun, shooting Glass six times according to the autopsy report.

The Glass family were thankful to all involved in bringing justice “not just for us but the community in which we live.”