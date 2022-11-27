Heavy rain cancels Wellington Christmas event, Auckland unbowed by thunder warnings

The Lower North Island is getting a dousing of rain on Sunday morning (File photo)

Auckland’s Farmers Santa Parade has passed the point of no return and will progress “rain or shine” despite thunder warnings, but heavy rain has forced the cancellation of A Very Welly Christmas in the capital.

Metservice on Sunday upgraded a rain watch for Wellington on Sunday to a warning. Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said the Very Welly Christmas had been cancelled on Lambton Quay on Sunday, which was its second day.

However, the Santa grotto would continue from 12.30pm to 4pm.

Meanwhile, Metservice is predicting periods of heavy rain for Auckland – where the Farmers Santa Parade is scheduled for 1pm – and possible squally thunderstorms.

Auckland Children’s Christmas Parade Trust general manager Pam Glaser said advice she had from WeatherWatch, another forecaster, was that the weather would hold off until about 4pm. The parade starts at 1pm.

Glaser said it was now too late to cancel the Auckland parade and it would go ahead ”rain or shine”.

The parade starts at the intersection of Cook St and Mayoral Dr at 1pm before going down Queen St to Custom St East.

Metservice’s heavy rain watch runs from 2am to 5pm Sunday and covers Horowhenua south of Levin, Kāpiti Coast, Wellington, and the Tararua range.

SUPPLIED Auckland Santa Parade in 2020 was also affected by rain.

It was upgraded from a watch to a warning at 8.30am on Sunday.

It was caused by a slow-moving front over the lower North Island bringing heavy rain for a time from Horowhenua to Wellington, including the Tararua range, and Mt Taranaki.

Metservice meteorologist Jesse Owen said 37mm of rain fell between 1am and 7.15am on Sunday in Porirua and 14.8mm fell in Lower Hutt in the same time.

Hamilton too was in for heavy rain and possible thunder and hail.

Christchurch had rain that was clearing while Dunedin just had the chance of a shower.

Snow showers at the Crown Range Road and Lewis Pass – both in the South Island – had now cleared, Metservice said.