Lower North Island in for heavy rain on Sunday

The Lower North Island is getting a dousing of rain on Sunday morning (File photo)

A heavy rain watch is in place from Wellington through to Horowhenua on Sunday.

Metservice’s heavy rain warning runs from 2am to 5pm Sunday and covers Horowhenua south of Levin, Kāpiti Coast, Wellington, and the Tararua range.

Metservice meteorologist Jesse Owen said 37mm of rain had fallen between 1am and 7.15am on Sunday in Porirua and 14.8mm fell in Lower Hutt in the same time.

Wellington city had so far missed the heaviest rain but would not miss it as the day played out.