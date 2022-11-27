One Wellington highway remains blocked after wet day in the capital

The slip closed near the Porirua interchange closed southbound lanes as rain fell across the lower North Island.

One Wellington highway has reopened but another remains closed, after a day of slips and bad weather which forced the cancellation of the second day of the annual A Very Welly Christmas street festival.

Meanwhile, in Auckland, thunder and heavy rain threatened but the Farmers Santa Parade continued regardless of the weather.

Waka Kotahi NZTA Contractors work to clear a slip and a downed tree on Sunday on State Highway 59 south of Porirua.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said State Highway 2 northbound, near Melling, was open after contractors cleared a slip about 4.30pm.

State Highway 59, where a tree came down south of Porirua at 10am, remained blocked in the southbound lane. Diversions were in place.

Metservice on Sunday upgraded a rain watch for Wellington to a warning. Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said the A Very Welly Christmas had been cancelled on Lambton Quay on Sunday, which was its second day.

Waka Kotahi NZTA A slip came down on a northbound lane of State Highway 2 through Lower Hutt on Sunday.

However, the Santa grotto was held from 12.30pm to 4pm.

Meanwhile, Metservice predicted periods of heavy rain for Auckland and possible squally thunderstorms on Sunday.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Kararaina Te Ahuru, left, was going to celebrate her 4th birthday on Sunday with her sister Te Rongopai, 5, and her mum Keta, at the Very Welly Christmas on Lambton Quay in Wellington, unfortunately the Christmas celebrations were cancelled due to bad weather.

Auckland Children’s Christmas Parade Trust general manager Pam Glaser said advice she had from WeatherWatch, another forecaster, was that the weather would hold off until about 4pm. The parade started at 1pm and, despite heavy rain, attracted large numbers.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Sunday’s Santa parade in Auckland drew large numbers despite heavy rain.

Metservice’s heavy rain watch runs from 2am to 5pm Sunday and covers Horowhenua south of Levin, Kāpiti Coast, Wellington, and the Tararua range.

It was caused by a slow-moving front over the lower North Island bringing heavy rain for a time from Horowhenua to Wellington, including the Tararua range, and Mt Taranaki.

Metservice meteorologist Jesse Owen said 37mm of rain fell between 1am and 7.15am on Sunday in Porirua and 14.8mm fell in Lower Hutt in the same time.

Hamilton too was in for heavy rain and possible thunder and hail.

Christchurch had rain that was clearing while Dunedin just had the chance of a shower.

Snow showers at the Crown Range Road and Lewis Pass – both in the South Island – had now cleared, Metservice said.