Slip and downed tree close two Wellington highways

Kararaina Te Ahuru, left, was going to celebrate her 4th birthday on Sunday with her sister Te Rongopai, 5, and her mum Keta, at the Very Welly Christmas on Lambton Quay in Wellington, unfortunately the Christrmas celebrations were cancelled due to bad weather.

Sections of two Wellington highways have been closed as bad weather hammers the area and forces the cancellation of the second day of the annual A Very Welly Christmas street festival.

Meanwhile, in Auckland, thunder and heavy rain are threatening but organisers of the Farmers Santa Parade say it is too late to cancel and will continue regardless of the weather.

Police have confirmed a tree came down on State Highway 59 south of Porirua about 10am on Sunday. The southbound lane of State Highway 59 – which was State Highway 1 prior to Transmission Gully opening – was blocked and diversions were in place.

The southbound lanes were expected to be closed until almost 2pm. Police had earlier hoped to open a lane within 30 minutes.

supplied The slip on State Highway 2 near Melling.

Waka Kotahi NZTA late on Sunday morning said State Highway 2 northbound, near Melling, had been closed by a slip. Contractors were working to clear the slip and downed tree.

Metservice on Sunday upgraded a rain watch for Wellington on Sunday to a warning. Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said the Very Welly Christmas had been cancelled on Lambton Quay on Sunday, which was its second day.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Workers pack up the snow pen and skate rink on Lambton Quay as the second day of a Very Welly Christmas was cancelled due to bad weather.

However, the Santa grotto would continue from 12.30pm to 4pm.

Meanwhile, Metservice is predicting periods of heavy rain for Auckland – where the Farmers Santa Parade is scheduled for 1pm – and possible squally thunderstorms.

Auckland Children’s Christmas Parade Trust general manager Pam Glaser said advice she had from WeatherWatch, another forecaster, was that the weather would hold off until about 4pm. The parade starts at 1pm.

Glaser said it was now too late to cancel the Auckland parade and it would go ahead ”rain or shine”.

SUPPLIED Auckland Santa Parade in 2020 was also affected by rain.

The parade starts at the intersection of Cook St and Mayoral Dr at 1pm before going down Queen St to Custom St East.

Metservice’s heavy rain watch runs from 2am to 5pm Sunday and covers Horowhenua south of Levin, Kāpiti Coast, Wellington, and the Tararua range.

It was upgraded from a watch to a warning at 8.30am on Sunday.

It was caused by a slow-moving front over the lower North Island bringing heavy rain for a time from Horowhenua to Wellington, including the Tararua range, and Mt Taranaki.

Metservice meteorologist Jesse Owen said 37mm of rain fell between 1am and 7.15am on Sunday in Porirua and 14.8mm fell in Lower Hutt in the same time.

Hamilton too was in for heavy rain and possible thunder and hail.

Christchurch had rain that was clearing while Dunedin just had the chance of a shower.

Snow showers at the Crown Range Road and Lewis Pass – both in the South Island – had now cleared, Metservice said.