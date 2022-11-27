One still in hospital, 14 discharged, after car 'veered suddenly' into bus, killing driver in fatal SH1 collision in Warkworth

One person died at the Warkworth crash on Saturday. (File image)

One person remains in hospital and 14 people have been discharged after a speeding car crashed into a tour bus and police patrol car at Warkworth on State Highway 1.

One person was killed and 16, including a police officer, were taken to hospital following the crash at about 6pm Saturday. The bus had been carrying about 40 people.

North Shore and Auckland hospitals later confirmed only 15 people were brought into their emergency departments.

A Waitematā District Health Board spokesperson confirmed they treated 13 people from the crash, and none remained in their care.

READ MORE:

* Man seriously injured after single-vehicle crash near Queenstown

* Pregnant woman injured by police officer's misuse of road spikes

* Two cars collide in fatal high-speed smash in Linwood



Police confirmed the police officer had also been discharged from the North Shore Hospital.

An Auckland City Hospital spokesperson said they treated two people, one was discharged and the other remained in a stable condition.

Following the crash, Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said police had seen a car travelling at high speed on SH1 and signalled it to stop.

“At which point it has veered suddenly and collided with the bus.”

The driver of the speeding vehicle died, she said.

A Warkworth resident said the crash was unfortunate, and hoped people were getting the care and support they needed.

“I worry about the bus driver, it’s not a day one would expect to have driving, especially when the driver of the other vehicle died. I hope the bus driver is getting support,” he said.

An employee at McDonald’s Warkworth said the crash on Saturday caused significant traffic and delays.

A road closure between Woodcocks Rd and McKinney Rd had been re-opened at 2.30am Sunday.

“We couldn’t see the crash site, but there were a lot of police cars, we could hear the helicopter, it was quite a scene.”