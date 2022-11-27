10-year-old Invercargill boy lives the dream with basketball heroes

Southland Sharks players Alonzo Burton, left, and Brayden Inger help 10-year-old Mahtel Marino-Light nail a shot at Stadium Southland on Sunday.

A 10-year-old Invercargill kid has lived the dream by shooting hoops with Southland Sharks players.

Mahtel Marino-Light, who has down syndrome and is deaf, shot hoops, high fived and had a laugh with Sharks players Alonzo Burton and Brayden Inger at Stadium Southland on Sunday.

It wasn’t just the youngster who was beaming after the exchange.

Burton, who had a brief sign language chat with Mahtel, said it was special to be part of such moments.

“It’s awesome, I feel like this is bigger than basketball. Basketball is our passion but to give back to the community, especially to young guys like Mahtel, it’s one of the special things about being a pro athlete.”

The meeting was organised after Mahtel was chosen as this week’s recipient of the Lifetime Dream Day.

The Lifetime Group organises dream days for children with challenges.

Mahtel’s mother Alissa Light said her boy loved basketball, Spiderman and kapa haka.

Evan Harding/Stuff Sharks players Alonzo Burton and Brayden Inger with 10-year-old Mahtel Marino-Light [centre] and his family. At left is Mahtel's mum and brother, Alissa and Parker, and at right is his dad, Shane. Mahtel was the recipient of a Lifetime Dream Day on Sunday.

He went to regular Sharks matches with his father Shane Marino and playing ball with the Sharks would “mean everything to him”, she said.

“He is super excited, his day began with his face being painted like Spiderman so that set him off to have a great day. I can’t believe how much effort people have put in to make this day happen.”

He also had a ride on a chopper motorcycle, while other activities planned included a mini dig at Dig This in Invercargill, a visit to Transport World, a trip to the fire station to play on the trucks, rides on the hydro slide at Splash Palace and dining out with his family.

Bevan Smith, of Lifetime Dream Days, said one child was the recipient of a dream day about once a week in New Zealand. The aim was to give the kids and their families an awesome day, Smith said.