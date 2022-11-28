FENZ breached guidelines by putting worker through 'humiliating' restructuring process, Employment Relations Authority rules

Authority member David Beck ruled FENZ employee Bruce Janes was “unjustifiably disadvantaged” in his employment by the actions and omissions of FENZ. (File photo)

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) breached its own guidelines when redeploying a manager and put him through a “humiliating” selection process ending in demotion, the Employment Relations Authority has found.

Authority member David Beck has ruled FENZ employee Bruce Janes, formerly a principal rural fire officer (PRFO) in charge of 23 rural fire brigades, was “unjustifiably disadvantaged” by actions and omissions of FENZ during a restructuring process.

Janes is currently employed by FENZ as a senior risk advisor, a position earning about $30,000 less than a PRFO ($143,000).

Janes’ PRFO job was disestablished and in 2021, he failed to get a position as a newly established group manager, of which there were seven in Canterbury. An assessment process gave him a low score for leadership despite no operational concerns about him.

Janes claimed the “rigorous” suitability assessment was humiliating, and he was not readily supplied with feedback and information to show why he was considered unsuitable.

Beck said Janes did not have to be the best suited or the preferred candidate to be redeployed to a group manager position. The test was whether Janes had the skills, experience and qualifications for the new position.

Beck rejected the argument from FENZ that its decision not to appoint Janes was “the legitimate exercise of employer discretion”.

The selection panel for the group manager position had effectively set a “subjective bar to appointment”, he said. Concerns about Janes’ suitability were not put to him, and he was treated like an external candidate.

“This was an inexplicable natural justice failing in assessing an existing senior employee going through a stressful restructuring that was prolonged and complex.”

Beck found FENZ failed to identify a redeployment position appropriate to Janes’ skills and experience, and failed to “properly and robustly” contrast the PRFO role with the group manager role.

He said FENZ had conducted only a limited position impact assessment and failed to disclose this to Janes or seek his input, which led to the decision that the positions had few similarities.

“FENZ concluded the duties and responsibilities of the PRFO role were significantly different to those required in the new structure, but they did not, at the time, provide Mr Janes with the basis of how this decision was made. This was a significant failing.

“FENZ knew of a vacancy that, from their own CORE assessment, Mr Janes had the skills and experience to fill. They chose to ignore this and imposed a higher appointment hurdle,” he said.

Beck ruled FENZ breached good faith obligations owed to Janes, unnecessarily using the Privacy Act as a shield “to avoid providing information in a timely manner”.

He also found FENZ obstructive in not providing timely information to justify its decision not to appoint Janes to the group manager role.

He said there was “compelling evidence” that Janes suffered “genuine ongoing distress, humiliation, and loss of dignity over a significant period” caused by the actions of FENZ.

Janes wanted to either be appointed to a group manager role or alternatively be paid his former salary “until his earliest age of retirement”.

Beck directed Janes and FENZ go into further mediation to find a solution. Compensation for Janes’ distress, humiliation and loss of dignity should be considered, he said.