Housing strategy launched to boost home ownership for Pacific people

New homes are being built in Papakura, designed for intergenerational living for Pacific people. (File image)

Pacific people looking for affordable, safe and culturally suitable quality housing will have something to look forward to with the launch of New Zealand’s first housing strategy specific to their needs.

The Fale mo Aiga: Pacific Housing Strategy and Action Plan 2030 was launched on Monday by the Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio in south Auckland.

The strategy is a targeted response to the housing challenges faced by Pacific Aotearoa, and brings together new and existing housing initiatives to improve homeownership for Pacific people

Key priorities are building affordable, quality, healthy, fit-for-purpose homes for Pacific people and strengthening the housing system to improve housing outcomes for Pacific Aotearoa.

“This is a strong starting point for Pacific aiga who are on the road to affordable, safe, and culturally suitable quality housing,” Sio said.

“Supporting our people on the journey of home-ownership is a key outcome of Fale mo Aiga while also providing a range of supports for Pacific families during their housing journey.”

Sio said the importance of warm, dry, secure homes could never be underestimated.

Physical and mental health, educational, social and financial outcomes can be enhanced when whānau and individuals live in the security of their own home and contribute as members of their local community, he said.

Penina Trust chairman Soane Foliaki said building intergenerational homes fit for Pacific people was important.

The trust was the first Pacific social housing provider in New Zealand, and was currently developing five new homes in Papakura specific for Pacific needs.

“We put our hand up to help assist alleviate the housing shortage, particularly for our people because we are at the lowest part of the economic ladder,” Foliaki said.

“All our new developments are designed to cater for large Pacific families.”

Auckland University architecture lecturer Karamia Muller in an earlier interview with Stuff said the concept of homes fit for multigenerational living was encouraging.

Architecture experts have previously said intensification plans were failing Pasifika and Māori. Their one-size-fits-all approach didn’t fit aiga and whānau dynamics.

Muller said more still needed to be done, and it was necessary that Pasifika remained at the heart of the process throughout design, consultation and engagement.

“Government should also consider different ownership models because the housing crisis is such that groups like Pasifika are constantly left behind, and for Pacific families, particularly with little ones, because they are bearing the brunt of poor housing.”