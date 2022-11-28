Hundreds of Wellington dairies, small businesses close in protest after Sandringham stabbing

Wellington dairy owners and workers protest outside Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson's electorate office in Willis Street today. Dairy owners want the Government to do something about protection, and 'out of control' crime.

About 200 dairies and small businesses from Wellington to Wairarapa closed as part of nationwide protests and silent vigils in response to the death of Janak Patel, a dairy worker who was fatally stabbed last week.

Vigils were held in front of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's electoral office in Auckland's Mt Albert, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson’s electoral office on Willis St in Wellington, where cries of “enough is enough” and “we want justice” from the 100-strong crowd followed a minute’s silence for Patel.

Dipak Bhana​, president of the Wellington Indian Association, said the closures spoke to just how serious the issue was.

“We need a tougher stance with police,” he said. “The more they get away with the smaller crimes, they start doing larger and larger crimes and they get a lot more violent.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff President of the Wellington Indian Association Dipak Bhana​ (right) says police need to act on smaller crimes sooner to prevent escalating violence.

He said many felt they weren’t taken seriously by police when they reported crimes and wanted to see earlier intervention.

Manisha Morar​, vice president of the NZ Indian Central Association, said many owners lived in fear because of an increase in “brazen” crime.

“One day they'll open the shops in the morning and the next there is a gun pointing at them or a knife,” she said.

Many business owners protesting in Wellington on Monday were reluctant to be identified or draw unwanted attention to their business.

Dairy owner Nelish Vallabh from Newtown holds an Indian flag at the protest outside Grant Robertson's electorate office in central Wellington.

A store owner from Raumati said he had been forced to park a van in the way of their entrance to deter ramraiders at night.

“New Zealand has a name in the world as the safest country but not any more,” the business owner said.

Urmila Bhana​, who manages a Wellington grocery store, was "distraught" about Patel’s death.

“That heinous crime is devastating. There has been a shift towards violence towards anyone on the frontline, from ED nurses and doctors, fire and police, teachers to [people] fronting retail and hospitality.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff About 100 protesters stood vigil outside Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson’s electoral office on Willis St in Wellington, calling on the Government to take more action following the death of Janak Patel.

She wanted improvements in street lighting, CCTV coverage and more police on the beat.

Jagruti Desai​, of Brooklyn grocery store Wing on Chang, said her businesses had endured years of break-ins and incidents but in recent times the threat had intensified.

“Every day when you start working you hope that nothing goes wrong and you don’t want to feel like that. We are very exposed but we can’t do much about it. The Government can but we can’t,” Desai said.

Dinesh Patel​ from Jimmy’s Fruit Mart in Newtown said he was frustrated about police instead referring them to their insurers, which he said was driving premiums up.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dairy worker Shailesh Patel holds up a sign with the message “Enough is Enough”.

He asked the crowd who had been affected by crime in Wellington with most raising their hands.

Sukhdeep Singh​ said Patel's death had been the tipping point of a growing sense of concern for the 30 dairy owners across Hawke's Bay who also closed their doors.

"Look, we know the justice system is not a simple thing, and to say it needs fixing sounds simplistic, but the message we want to send is very simple. If you commit a crime, you must be punished.

John Cowpland/Stuff Jarnail Singh, (right) owner of Milk Bar dairy in Havelock North, and Sukhdeep Singh, a spokesman for the Hawkes Bay Indian community, say Patel’s death is just the “tipping point”.

Singh referenced recent sentencing of a man who badly assaulted a Hastings taxi driver who got eight months home detention.

"The victim is a 62-year-old man who is having to learn to walk again. I mean, we need to be real about this. Home detention for doing that is a joke," he said.

Cabinet is due to consider retail crime prevention measures on Monday afternoon.

- Additional reporting by Bill Hickman, Marty Sharpe