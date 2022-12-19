Assault at Taranaki rugby clubroom leaves man with broken jaw

A case involving a rugby club assault, which left a person with a broken jaw, was dealt with in the Hāwera District Court on Friday. (File Photo)

A Taranaki man was left with a broken jaw after being punched in the face while his back was turned after a brawl at a rugby clubroom.

On June 11, Faauuga Piula Matau Mase was at the TSB Hub in Hāwera, which was the base for the Southern Rugby clubrooms.

About 10.30pm, the man who was to become Matau Mase’s victim was involved in an argument with another patron, which ended in a physical fight.

“The fight was stopped by multiple members of the rugby club, who pulled the victim and other male away from each other,” the summary of facts said.

The victim then started to walk towards the back of the clubrooms, turning his back to the crowd.

The violent assault, took place at the TSB Hub in Hāwera in June. (File photo)

As he did so, Matau Mase came up behind the victim and threw a closed fist punch, a blow that hit the man in the jaw.

Other club members stepped in and grabbed the defendant to stop him throwing any more punches.

Matau Mase was then escorted out of the clubrooms.

The victim sought medical treatment at Taranaki Base Hospital, where he was found to have suffered a broken jaw.

Matau Mase, 36, previously pleaded guilty to wounds with intent to injure with reckless disregard, and was sentenced in the Hāwera District Court on Friday.

He was given a four months’ home detention and ordered to pay the victim $500 in reparation.