The BMW parked at an airport for more than two years - and the $8000 parking bill

A car has been parked at Dunedin Airport for more than two years and the race is on over who will collect it first.

The white BMW, which features the personalised number plate KISS XO, has been parked at the airport since the global Covid-19 pandemic led to border closures.

The cost of parking for that time period, according to the airport’s online parking calculator, is more than $8000 – roughly equivalent to the value of similar 2010 BMW 528i vehicles.

An airport spokesperson confirmed they were aware of the vehicle.

Airport staff regularly checked the car park and “if they consider that a car has been abandoned, it is then handed over to the police”, they said.

“This is the case with this particular vehicle.”

However, the owner told Stuff he had recently arrived back into the country.

“I’m in Auckland right now,” the man, who is understood to be from Oman, said.

He has plans to return to Dunedin to get his vehicle this week, he said.

The man said he parked the car at the airport a few weeks before the country’s borders closed, but declined to give any further details.

In April, Stuff reported a blue Suzuki Swift spent two years at New Plymouth Airport before it was claimed, not by the owner but by the finance company.

That vehicle’s unpaid parking was calculated to be more than $7800.

If a vehicle has been unlicensed for over 12 months, it will be de-registered.