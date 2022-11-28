Community asking rugby league fans to give weeks-long partying a rest

Toa Samoa fans dance in the street in Ōtara after their teams loss to the Kangaroos in the rugby league world cup

Toa Samoa fans have brought colour to streets around the country, but more than a week on from the Rugby League World Cup Final some fans are still celebrating and residents have had enough.

Fans from the Pacific nation were out in force throughout the tournament as Samoa made a run to the final, where they were eventually beaten by Australia on Sunday, November 20.

Despite the loss some fans have kept gathering in spots around south and west Auckland to cheer and celebrate, sometimes late into the night.

In some cases fans have left behind rubbish, leaving locals and good Samaritans to clean up the mess, while last Friday night three people were arrested at a fan gathering in Ōtara Town Centre after bottles were thrown at police.

Speaking as Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Board chairperson Tauanu’u Nanai Nick Bakulich said enough was enough, and residents were sick of the rubbish and noise.

He said while he, too, was proud of Samoa, fans needed to be considerate of the community as well.

Jarred Williamson/Stuff Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Board chairperson Tauanu’u Nanai Nick Bakulich said the ‘parades’ needed to wind up.

“When you’re carrying on until 11-12 o’clock at night then it’s not a happy place for residents who simply want to get some sleep,” Bakulich said.

Bakulich also expressed safety concerns, with people riding motorbikes and setting off fireworks near big crowds.

Earlier in November a woman was seriously injured when she was run over by the car she had been sitting on after she slid off the bonnet while celebrating.

There have also been a number of videos of fans falling from moving cars posted on social media over recent weeks.

“I guess we just want to remind people of some of our core values, one of those being respect of others, and we certainly see a line being crossed over the last couple of weeks.”

Māngere local and barbershop owner Fitz echoed that sentiment, but said he was behind the celebrating as long as it was done “safely” and “considerately”.

Supplied Māngere local and Twosevenfive barbershop owner ‘Fitz’ said it’s hard for some people to let go after Samoa’s success.

“The younger crowd is loving it, but the older crowd is like ‘when is it going to stop?’”

He said it was important for people to celebrate their nation and for some people it was tough letting go.

“It’s a time to shine for the culture, when things don’t shine that often then when it gets a chance then people don’t want it to last as long as it can.”

Police said while they weren’t expecting any issues they would “monitor any crowds which gather and will actively police any behaviour which puts members of our community or our staff in danger”.