One whale dies, another re-floated, after strandings in Golden Bay

A stranded sei whale in Golden Bay being cared for before it was re-floated on Monday.

A sei whale has died and another whale has been refloated after separate strandings at Farewell Spit, Golden Bay.

Department of Conservation Golden Bay operations manager Dave Winterburn said a 15 metre sei whale was found at the base of Farewell Spit on Monday morning.

It was cared for by Manawhenua ki Mohua iwi members, DOC rangers and Project Jonah marine mammal medics until it could re-float in the rising tide early Monday afternoon.

Winterburn said on Monday afternoon the whale was swimming in the sea but had not moved off and was being monitored.

DOC first received a report of a stranded whale on Farewell Spit on Saturday but were unable to locate the whale due to the tide coming in.

It then received a report of a ‘spouting’ whale offshore from Farewell Spit on Sunday.

supplied The larger whale – pictured – was re-floated on Monday afternoon.

DOC rangers found a smaller, 8.7m sei whale stranded on the sandflats on the Spit which died soon after they arrived.

Another whale was seen swimming offshore and was observed until dark.

It is thought the smaller whale, that died, may have been the calf of the larger whale.

There was no sign of other whales, Winterburn said.