Bali bombing victim given 5% survival chance now a star on the golf course

Bali bombing survivor Ben Tullipan refused to let his disabilities stop him from playing golf.

It is hard not to notice Ben Tullipan​ on a golf course.

The 46-year-old Aussie walks confidently up to the tee and swings like a seasoned pro. Two artificial legs are the only clue he’s not your average club hacker.

Tullipan sustained horrendous injuries in 2002 in what is now known as the Bali bombings – a terrorist attack on a resort in the Indonesian tourist hotspot that killed 202 people.

Golf has been crucial to his recovery and on Monday and Tuesday he played in the NZ Disability Golf Open at Manor Park Golf Sanctuary in Lower Hutt.

READ MORE:

* Wellington's regional council mulls teeing off on multi-million-dollar golf course bailout

* Wellington matchplay champion Erika Cui looks to have bright golfing future

* No bull! Manor Park's 3D skeleton provides the most up to date golf coaching

* Wellington golfer Daniel Hillier becomes youngest Charles Tour winner at 17

* Daniel Hillier joins big names of world golf on national under-19 trophy



A gentle stroll around a lush Wellington course is a world away from trauma Tullipan witnessed two decades ago.

“I was 5 metres away from a car bomb when it went off,” he recalls.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Australian golfer and 2002 Bali bombing survivor Ben Tullipan played in the NZ Disability Golf Open at Manor Park Sanctuary this week.

Unable to use his legs, he tried to drag himself out but suffered further injuries from broken bottles and fire.

Doctors told Tullipan he was unlikely to survive but if he did, he would never walk.

Two days later he was put on an Australian Air Force Hercules and returned to Australia.

“I remember being in the Hercules and then I lost two or three months in a coma.”

As well as both legs, he lost hearing on one side and most of his stomach muscles. More than 60% of his shattered body suffered full thickness burns.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Tullipan watches the flight of his ball.

Given a 5% chance of survival he wanted to prove the doctors wrong and show he could lead a normal life.

Once he learned to walk, the former boxer looked for a new sport and when his mates joked he would fall over on his two artificial legs if he tried golf, he rose to the challenge.

Golf had given him many opportunities to meet people and tell his inspiring story, he said.

Now living in Queensland, Tullipan works for Empower Golf running clinics encouraging those with disabilities to take up golf.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Two prosthetic legs are the only clue that Tullipan is not your average golfer.

Disabled Golf New Zealand president Andrew Woo said golf was the perfect game for those with a disability.

The handicap system provides an even playing field for people like Tullipan.

Woo has a spinal cord injury as a result of a diving accident.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Max Walsh hits an iron to the first green at Manor Park. His mother, Cushla, says Max was born with lots of “neurological and physical challenges” but loves golf.

Being told he could end up in a wheelchair made him determined to get on with life and golf has become his passion.

He wants to see disabled golf grow and hopes one day New Zealanders will be able to play in the Paralympics.

Those taking part at Manor Park this week included a one-armed golfer and a totally blind golfer who relies on a guide.

STAN Australian mini-series Bali 2002 is scheduled to screen on TVNZ in 2023.

The guide helps set him up and provides the distances to the hole.

Manor Park president Win van der Velde​ said it was amazing to watch the tournament golfers.

“I have a few aches and pains but nothing compared to these guys. It is just amazing and very inspirational to watch them.”