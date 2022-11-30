Ex-CEO Tim Boyd was on leave for nearly two months while CCHL investigated him

Tim Boyd was chief executive of Christchurch City Holdings Ltd between March and September.

Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL) has released more than 130 pages of emails between its short-lived boss Tim Boyd and former chairman Jeremy Smith.

It was previously known that Boyd went on leave during an investigation, but the length was not clear. These emails show it was nearly two months.

When Boyd returned to the office after the investigation, the CCHL board chairman quit later that same week.

Disgraced chief executive Tim Boyd spent nearly two months on leave for “confidential reasons” during his short stint as the boss of a ratepayer-owned company.

More than 130 pages of emails released this week show Boyd went on leave less than four months after he started in the $430,000-a-year position at Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL).

The emails also show that ratepayers paid for Boyd to move to Christchurch.

CCHL said this was common practice and Boyd was entitled to use up to $40,000, but he did not use it all. CCHL did not say how much was used.

READ MORE:

* Disgraced CEO Tim Boyd wants to clear his name 'fully and without fault'

* Disgraced CEO Tim Boyd paid over $300k a year in his previous government job

* Disgraced chief executive on $430,000 salary walks away with settlement

* Fraudster council company boss refuses to answer questions after returning from Fiji



Boyd started at CCHL on March 7 and went on leave on June 30. He later said in an email that he was “back on comms” on August 22. Board chairperson Jeremy Smith quit just days later, on August 26, with Boyd following him out the door on September 7.

Boyd's leave happened while an investigation into “communication” between himself and the board took place.

CCHL previously said “no action was warranted” from the investigation. Further details have not been released due to whistle-blower protections in law.

On Tuesday, CCHL said the investigation took nearly two months because it was a “thorough process” involving “a detailed review of the issues raised”.

CCHL Jeremy Smith quit as CCHL chairperson in August.

The time off means while Boyd was employed by CCHL for six-and-half months, he was only considered to be the acting chief executive for about four months.

An internal email sent out on June 30 said Boyd “had to take leave at short notice for confidential reasons.”

It was two months later on August 22 that Boyd returned and Smith wrote to him, “I trust you have been able to get your laptop and phone. You may want to take some time to review the recent board papers and minutes to get back up to speed.”

Boyd replied that he was “back on comms” and would review the papers.

Scottsdale Police Department/Supplied Tim Boyd became chief executive at Christchurch City Holdings Ltd while he remained wanted in Arizona over 2018 drink-driving charges.

On Friday the same week (August 26), Smith quit after six years on the board. That was made public on August 29. CCHL said Smith could no longer meet the role’s commitments because of “business travel requirements”.

Another CCHL director, councillor James Gough, quit later that same day, while Boyd resigned just over a week later on September 7, citing “differences of opinion” with the board.

After Boyd quit, CCHL parachuted in an acting chief executive, Paul Silk.

This all played out before details of Boyd’s background in the United States came to light.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Christchurch City Holdings Ltd’s outgoing chief executive Tim Boyd - who has a raft of lawsuits against him overseas - arrives back in Christchurch after a trip to Fiji.

On September 14, BusinessDesk published that Boyd had been ordered to pay millions in damages as part of civil lawsuits in the US. Three days later, Stuff revealed Boyd was wanted in Arizona over unresolved drink-driving charges from 2018.

On the last day of September, Boyd brought forward his resignation and departed CCHL immediately.

Last week, in his first comments since that exit, Boyd said he would take legal action to clear his name, but did not say who that would be against.

“I have conducted no wrongdoing on a personal or professional basis,” he said.

Supplied/Screenshot This is one of the emails exchanged just days before Boyd went on leave that was redacted entirely.

Most of the emails released this week regard normal business at CCHL, such as setting up meetings, preparing presentations, or getting approval to sign documents.

A handful lengthy emails between Boyd and Smith in the days before Boyd went on leave are redacted entirely. Only their recipients and subject lines can be viewed.

Three days before Boyd went on leave, emails about “Meeting and other matters” were exchanged – and a lawyer representing Boyd was copied in.

The last email between Boyd and Smith was sent on August 26.

Timeline:

March 7: Boyd begins work at CCHL.

June 30: Boyd goes on leave for “confidential reasons” and the investigation into his communication with the board begins. (The investigation eventually warrants no further action).

August 22: Boyd says he is “back on comms” and will review board papers.

August 26: Board chairperson Jeremy Smith tenders his resignation.

August 29: Smith’s resignation is made public. Director James Gough resigns hours later.

September 7: Boyd resigns over “differences of opinion” with CCHL board. He says resignation will take effect on December 6.

September 14: BusinessDesk reveals Boyd was previously ordered to pay millions in damages as part of civil lawsuits in the US.

September 17: Stuff reveals Boyd is wanted on unresolved drink-driving charges in Arizona from 2018.

September 24: Stuff reveals a previous drink-driving conviction and that Boyd’s ex-partner took out a restraining order.

September 30: Boyd makes his CCHL resignation effective immediately and walks away with an undisclosed settlement.