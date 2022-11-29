Refloated whale restrands and dies in Golden Bay

The larger whale – pictured – was re-floated on Monday afternoon but was found stranded again on Tuesday. DOC says the blood in the water is from “cookie-cutter” shark bites.

A sei whale that was successfully refloated on Monday has died after being found restranded.

A Department of Conservation spokesperson said the whale was found again at the base of Farewell Spit on Tuesday morning.

It was cared for by DOC rangers, who kept it wet and cool and were hoping to re-float the whale again on Tuesday afternoon’s rising tide, but the whale died on Tuesday morning.

Department of Conservation Golden Bay operations manager Dave Winterburn said a 15 metre sei whale was found at the base of Farewell Spit on Monday morning.

It was cared for by Manawhenua ki Mohua iwi members, DOC rangers and Project Jonah marine mammal medics until it could re-float in the rising tide early Monday afternoon.

Winterburn said on Monday afternoon the whale was swimming in the sea but had not moved off and was being monitored.

supplied The stranded sei whale in Golden Bay being cared for before it re-floated on Monday.

DOC first received a report of a stranded whale on Farewell Spit on Saturday but were unable to locate the whale due to the tide coming in.

It then received a report of a 'spouting' whale offshore from Farewell Spit on Sunday.

DOC rangers found a smaller, 8.7m sei whale stranded on the sandflats on the Spit which died soon after they arrived.

Another whale was seen swimming offshore and was observed until dark.

It is thought the smaller whale, that died, may have been the calf of the larger whale.