'Just clear out', Kāinga Ora leader told at Rotorua community meeting

It was standing room only at the meeting on Monday night, with residents clearly opposed to plans for more social housing in Rotorua’s Glenholme suburb.

“It’s really simple. We just don’t want you here.”

That was one of the messages to Kāinga Ora Bay of Plenty regional director Darren Toy at a public meeting in Rotorua on Monday night, as more than 400 people gathered to voice their concerns about plans for more social housing in the Rotorua suburb of Glenholme.

The meeting at the Te Arawa Bowling club was organised by former councillor Raj Kumar, who told the audience “we want Rotorua to be a safe place, a better place that what we’ve seen over the last three years”.

The main topic of discussion was Kāinga Ora plans for a vacant section of land it had acquired on Rotorua’s Devon St, close to the concentration of motels being used on Fenton St for emergency accommodation, and the wider Plan Change 9 proposal adopted by Rotorua Lakes Council to allow buildings of up to six storeys.

Toy said he could assure residents that the Devon St site, acquired by Kāinga Ora for $650,000, would not have a six-storey building, or three.

”I’ll tell you now, three storeys doesn’t fit ... I’ll put that to bed tonight.”

Toy said he couldn’t say what type of building would be placed on the site as he was awaiting a proposals document he said would be finalised by the end of this week.

He also conceded, after a question from the floor, that a geotechnical analysis of the site has yet to be conducted, leading some to question how a proposal could be finalised so soon.

“You can’t build within five metres of a bore,” one of the audience said, to applause.

Toy was also asked how many problem Kāinga Ora tenants had been evicted from their home in the last 12 months, answering “none”.

”None, he said, ladies and gentlemen,” said another audience member, again to applause.

Toy said the housing growth in Rotorua had failed to keep up with population growth, and that “without intensification of some form you won’t be able to cater for growth”.

BENN BATHGATE/Stuff Rotorua National MP Todd McClay said there has been no real consultation about the Kāinga Ora plans for the Rotorua suburb, and that more intensification ‘is not the solution’

That got short shrift from the audience.

“This population growth is a myth,” one person said.

“It’s been from giving [homeless] people vouchers to move in.”

One audience member told Toy “intensification leads to nothing but social disaster” while a number highlighted fears of rising crime in the area.

“Crime, simple as that,” one said.

“We used to be able to leave our doors open ... Can’t even leave the garage door open now.”

One audience member took a Trumpian approach, telling Toy “you’re spending our money, don’t forget it”.

“If I was your employer, you’re all fired.”

One participant said they were concerned the developments would end up as “super slums” while another asked Toy to tell Housing Minister Megan Woods “Rotorua is exhausted”.

Toy said he was committed to listening to the community, and also pushed back on the claims all state housing tenants were gang members and criminals.

Rotorua National MP Todd McClay also told the meeting “more intensification and bigger buildings is not the solution”.

“Decisions made in Wellington, or behind closed [council] doors in Rotorua is unacceptable.”

Perhaps the bluntest message of the evening also sparked the biggest applause.

“Go back to your Government and Megan Woods and tell them we don’t want you here. Just clear out.”